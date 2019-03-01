Died March 1

Bonnie Franklin started acting at a young age, but she remained surprisingly well-adjusted throughout her life. She made her first television appearance as a 9-year-old, and soon after appeared in Hitchcock's The Wrong Man. Her Broadway debut brought her a Tony nomination, and she kept turning up on TV shows in small parts until she found the project that would make her famous: One Day at a Time. For nine seasons she played divorced single mother Ann Romano, using comedy to tackle serious subjects and explore the impact of the new wave of feminism on daily life. We remember Franklin's life as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Jim Kimsey, U.S. entrepreneur who was a co-founder of internet service provider AOL, dies at 76.

2015: Minnie Minoso, Cuban Major League Baseball outfielder who was the first black Cuban to play in the Major Leagues and who was a nine-time All-Star, dies at 92.

Minoso played 12 of his 17 seasons in Chicago, hitting .304 with 135 homers and 808 RBIs for the White Sox. The White Sox retired his No. 9 in 1983, and a statue of Minoso honors him at U.S. Cellular Field. "We have lost our dear friend and a great man," White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a release reacting to Minoso's death. "Many tears are falling." Read more

2013: Bonnie Franklin, U.S. actress who starred on the popular TV sitcom One Day at a Time, dies at 69.

Debuting at the end of 1975, One Day at a Time brought us a character the likes of whom had rarely been seen on TV: a divorced single mother. Though women all over the country were running households and bringing up the children after their failed marriages, they didn't see themselves much on television. TV moms either were happily married or respectably widowed, with the notable exception of Vivian Vance's character on The Lucy Show a decade earlier. But Vance's tribulations as a single mom weren't the focus of The Lucy Show. One Day at a Time centered on the day-to-day difficulties Franklin's Romano faced as she raised her teenage daughters, played by Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli, whose career the show launched. Read more

2013: Ric Menello, U.S. filmmaker and screenwriter who wrote the movie Two Lovers, dies at 60.

2013: Jewel Akens, U.S. singer who had a hit record with "The Birds and the Bees" in 1965, dies at 79.

Akens was in a group called the Turnarounds when they were offered a song that talked about "the birds and the bees and the flowers and the trees and the moon up above – and a thing called love." Other members disliked it, so Akens recorded it solo. The song reached No. 3 on Billboard's Top 100 chart in 1965 and was covered later by Dean Martin and others. Read more

2013: Magic, U.S. rapper also known as Mr. Magic, who recorded with No Limit Records, dies at 37.

2012: Andrew Breitbart, conservative U.S. blogger and publisher who was a commentator for The Washington Times, dies at 43.

Breitbart was an outspoken critic of the mainstream media, but he was lionized by his fans for his efforts at exposing government corruption and media bias. Breitbart stood at the center of two video controversies in recent years – one that led to the firing of a U.S. Department of Agriculture employee over an edited video of what appeared to be a racist remark, and another that embarrassed the community activist group ACORN when workers were shown counseling actors posing as a prostitute and pimp. Read more

2006: Jack Wild, English actor who played the title character on the children's TV series H.R. Pufnstuf, dies at 53.

2006: Johnny Jackson, U.S. musician who was the drummer for the Jackson 5 but was unrelated to them, dies at 54.

1993: Terry Frost, U.S. actor who appeared in many Westerns in the 1940s and '50s, dies at 86.

1993: Luis Kutner, U.S. lawyer, human rights activist who co-founded Amnesty International, dies at 84.

1991: Edwin H. Land, U.S. inventor and businessman who co-founded the Polaroid Corp. camera company, dies at 81.

1988: Joe Besser, U.S. comedian and actor who joined the Three Stooges at the end of their movie career, dies at 80.

1985: Eugene List, U.S. well-known concert pianist, dies at 66.

1984: Jackie Coogan, U.S. actor who was a child star in such movies as The Kid and Tom Sawyer and who later played Uncle Fester on The Addams Family, dies at 69.

1980: Wilhelmina, Dutch high-fashion model who founded the Wilhelmina model agency, dies at 40.

1979: Dolores Costello, U.S. film actress who was popular during the silent era and was the grandmother of actress Drew Barrymore, dies at 75.

1974: Bobby Timmons, U.S. jazz pianist who played with Art Blakey and Cannonball Adderley, dies at 38.

1970: Lucille Hegamin, U.S. singer who was a pioneering African-American blues artist, dies at 75.

