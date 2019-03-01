Born March 1

Joan Hackett won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in 1981's Only When I Laugh. The award-winning performance was just one in a rich career for Hackett, who also had roles in movies including Will Penny with Charlton Heston, Support Your Local Sheriff! with James Garner and The Group with Larry Hagman and Richard Mulligan, who was also her husband. On TV, Hackett had notable roles on The Defenders and Young Doctor Malone. She was only 49 when she died of ovarian cancer. We remember Hackett's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1934: Joan Hackett, U.S. actress who won awards for Only When I Laugh and The Group, is born in New York, New York.

The final role Hackett filmed was in Only When I Laugh, a movie adaptation of Neil Simon's play The Gingerbread Lady. Playing the main character's close friend, Hackett was nominated for the Oscar for best supporting actress, and she won the Golden Globe. Read more

1927: Robert Bork, U.S. legal scholar who was famously nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan but rejected by the Senate, is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Brilliant, blunt and piercingly witty, Robert Heron Bork had a long career in politics and the law that took him from respected academic to a totem of conservative grievance. Along the way, Bork was accused of being a partisan hatchet man for Nixon when, as the third-ranking official at the Justice Department he fired Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox in the Saturday Night Massacre of 1973. Attorney General Elliot Richardson resigned rather than fire Cox. The next in line, William Ruckelshaus, refused to fire Cox and was himself fired. Bork's drubbing during the 1987 Senate nomination hearings made him a hero to the right and a rallying cry for younger conservatives. Read more

1922: Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli politician who served as prime minister of Israel from 1974 to 1977 and 1992 to 1995, is born in Jerusalem, Mandatory Palatine.

1917: Robert Lowell, U.S. poet who won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 1947 and 1974, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1914: Ralph Ellison, U.S. author known best for his novel Invisible Man, is born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Invisible Man eclipsed works by Ernest Hemingway and John Steinbeck to win the 1953 National Book Award and was a huge international success. It was also the last novel Ralph Ellison would ever finish. Becoming the first black author to win the National Book Award made Ellison a celebrity, a public intellectual sought for all manner of boards, panel discussions, cultural symposiums and elite dinner parties. As the years wore on, many began to feel being Ralph Ellison was a role the writer relished to the detriment of his own work. Read more

1914: Harry Caray, U.S. sportscaster who was the longtime announcer for the Chicago Cubs, is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

Caray spent 16 years giving voice to the hopes and dreams of Chicago Cubs fans. Those dreams were dashed, more often than not, but the unmistakable exuberance and energy of Caray's color commentary made it a lot easier for fans to take. Caray spent decades calling games, turning each inning into an exciting chance for glory and getting generations hooked on the beauty of America's pastime. Read more

1910: David Niven, English actor known for roles in Around the World in 80 Days and The Pink Panther, is born in London, England.

1904: Glenn Miller, U.S. jazz trombonist and bandleader whose hits include "In the Mood" and "Pennsylvania 6-5000," is born in Clarinda, Iowa.

In 1942, when he was 38 years old – and his band was at the height of its popularity – he followed the lead of many Americans and joined the war effort. Though too old to be drafted, he was enthusiastic about serving his country. He ended up doing so in the perfect way: He became the leader of the Army Air Force Band. Miller was successful, helping modernize the Army band and boosting soldier morale. But his service turned to tragedy just two years later. In 1944, while traveling from England to France, Miller's plane disappeared over the English Channel. Neither he nor any fellow passengers were ever heard from again. Miller was just 40 years old. Read more

1810: Frédéric Chopin, Polish composer and pianist who wrote works for solo piano, is born in Warsaw, Poland.

