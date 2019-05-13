Peggy Lipton (1946 - 2019), starred on "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks"

She was actress Rashida Jones' mother and the former wife of producer Quincy Jones

Peggy Lipton was an actress, model, and singer who starred on "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks." On "The Mod Squad" (1968 – 1973), she was the ultra-hip flower child and undercover cop Julie Barnes. On "Twin Peaks" (1990 – 1991), she played Norma Jennings, owner of the Double R Diner and a former beauty queen, reprising the role in the 1992 film "Twin Peaks" Fire Walk with Me." In between the two notable roles, Lipton largely stepped away from acting to raise her family – the former wife of musician and producer Quincy Jones, she was the mother of actresses Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones. Lipton also had a recording career in the late 1960s and early 1970s with moderately popular singles including "Stoney End" and "Lu."

Died: May 11, 2019 (Who else died on May 11?)

Details of death: Died in Los Angeles of colon cancer at the age of 72.

Later career: Lipton returned to "Twin Peaks" when the long-awaited third season aired in 2017. She also appeared in movies including "The Postman" (1997) and "A Dog's Purpose" (2017), and she had recurring roles on television shows "Popular," "Alias," and "Crash." In 2017, she appeared on an episode of daughter Rashida's show "Angie Tribeca," playing the mother of her daughter's character.

On returning to acting after a long hiatus: “It was very scary. I had a push-pull thing inside me that I wanted to do it… I had become so insulated in my world as a mother, that I didn't know how to pick up the phone and call anybody to put myself out there.” —from a 1993 interview with the Los Angeles Times

What people said about her: “The RR Diner is dark today. Very sorry to hear Peggy Lipton is gone. We've lost a beautiful soul.” —"Twin Peaks" star Kyle MacLachlan

“Peggy Lipton was so many things: and every single one of them was cool.” —Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies

“Peggy Lipton may not have seen herself as breaking barriers, but her marriage to Quincy Jones helped to do just that. I remember them visiting our southern AZ ranch in the mid-70s. The music star, TV star, and their kids, were fun, funny and glamorous.” —journalist Morgan Loew

