Peggy Sue Gerron (2018), inspiration for the Buddy Holly song

“Peggy Sue” was a top 3 hit song for Buddy Holly in 1957

Peggy Sue Gerron was the real life inspiration for the Buddy Holly classic “Peggy Sue.” She was the girlfriend of Crickets drummer Jerry Allison. Holly had originally written the song as “Cindy Lou” for his niece. After Allison and Peggy Sue broke up, Allison asked Holly to change the title to “Peggy Sue,” in hopes of getting back together with her. Allison and Peggy Sue did reunite and were married for most of the 1960s before breaking up.

She would remarry and have children, becoming a dental assistant. She was a ham radio enthusiast and would often talk to fans about her time spent with Buddy Holly and the Crickets.

Died: Monday, October 1, 2018 (Who else died on October 1?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 78.

Did you know the story of how Peggy Sue Gerron met Buddy Holly? Buddy was running through the hallways of Lubbock High School carrying his guitar and amplifier on his way to a music assembly when he accidentally knocked over Peggy Sue. “I’m too late to pick you up,” he said, “but you sure are pretty.”

What people said about her: “Peggy would be the one who would be talking to people, and it was fascinating for her to tell stories to those people. When they would mention an association with Buddy Holly, she would immediately have a fantastic comeback. She would share with people from all over the world, it was a really great time.” —Friend and fellow ham radio operator Bryan Edwards

