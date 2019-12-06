Pensacola Naval Base Shooting Victims (2019)

At least three people have died in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

At least three people have been killed in a shooting at Florida’s Naval Air Station Pensacola. Several others are injured.

The shooting took place Friday morning, just two days after two people were killed in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. For full coverage, visit the Pensacola News Journal.