Pete Frates (2019), popularized the ALS ice bucket challenge

He raised millions for ALS research

Pete Frates raised millions of dollars for ALS research by popularizing the ALS ice bucket challenge. Frates was a captain on the Boston College baseball team who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. After his diagnosis, he dedicated himself to working on finding a cure for the disease. Frates found out about the ice bucket challenge from his online friend Patrick Quinn, also diagnosed with ALS. Frates was instrumental in promoting the challenge online and as the public face for the challenge, it is estimated that he raised over $150 million dollars to help find a cure. He won the Sports Illustrated Inspiration of the Year award in 2014.

Died: Monday, December 9, 2019. (Who else died on December 9?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 34 from ALS.

His mission: “Upon my diagnosis, it became abundantly clear that my calling was to raise ALS awareness and to fight for a brighter future for all those affected today and those yet to come.” - 2014 column for Bleacher Report

Statement from his family: “Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency. “A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”

What they said about him: “The impact Pete has made is unprecedented.” “I travel all over the world, and now everyone knows of ALS and the Ice Bucket Challenge.” - Lucie Bruijn, ALS Association’s chief scientist to the Boston Globe in 2014

Full obituary: Boston Globe

