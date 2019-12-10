Philip McKeon (1964 - 2019), “Alice” star

Played Alice’s son Tommy on the popular sitcom

Philip McKeon is an actor best known for his role as Tommy, Alice’s son, on the hit sitcom “Alice.” McKeon played Tommy opposite Linda Lavin as Alice from 1976 until 1985. He is the older brother of “Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon. He appeared as a guest on the TV shows “The Love Boat” and “Fantasy Island” and starred in the slasher film, “Return to Horror High.” Later he moved to his home state of Texas and hosted a radio show. He is survived by his sister Nancy and his mother, Barbara.

We invite you to share condolences for Philip McKeon in our Guest Book.

Died: Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (Who else died on December 10?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 55 after a long illness, confirmed to People magazine by family spokesman Jeff Ballard.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: “We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” Ballard said in a statement. “His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.” - Family spokesman Jeff Ballard

Full obituary: People

Related lives:

Our Favorite 1980s Sitcom Stars

Max Wright (1943 – 2019), “Alf” actor