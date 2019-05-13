Pua Magasiva (1980 - 2019), starred as the Red Ranger in “Power Rangers Ninja Storm”

Had a long running role on the New Zealand soap opera “Shortland Street”

Pua Magasiva starred as the Red Ranger on the American TV series, “Power Rangers Ninja Storm.” The Samoan actor had a long running role on the New Zealand soap opera “Shortland Street,” where he played Vinnie Kruse. Magasiva is survived by his wife Lizz Sadler, and two daughters from previous relationships.

Died: Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Who else died on May 11?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 38, cause unknown.

What they said about him: “My heart goes out to the Magasiva family and the extended television alumni who had the honor of seeing the glint in his eye and the sound of his hearty laugh close hand.

RIP my friend.” – Actor Shane Cortese on Twitter

“Sending my love to his friends and family - he would always stop and say hello to anyone that would say hi to him - bloody good guy.” Presenter Mike Puru on Twitter

Full obituary: People

