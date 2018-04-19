Randy Scruggs (1953 – 2018), Grammy-winning country music artist

He was the son of bluegrass legend Earl Scruggs

Randy Scruggs, Grammy-winning country music artist and producer, died Tuesday April 17, 2018, at the age of 64, according to multiple news sources.

He passed away after a brief illness.

Scruggs is the son of bluegrass music legend Earl Scruggs.

Scruggs won four Grammy awards for his instrumental work and was named the “Musician of the Year” at the Country Music Association Awards twice.

He was born in Nashville and was often in the company of country music legends growing up due to his father’s fame.

The guitarist contributed his talents to recordings by Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Wilco, Randy Travis and Vince Gill.

He produced albums for Waylon Jennings, Toby Keith, and Alison Krauss.

Also a talented songwriter, he wrote numerous hit songs including “We Danced Anyway” for Deana Carter and “Shakin’” for Sawyer Brown. He co-wrote multiple songs with artist Earl Thomas Conley when Conley had a string of hits in the eighties.

Scruggs produced and played guitar on the critically acclaimed Grammy-winning album “Will the Circle Be Unbroken: Volume Two” for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1989.

As a recording artist, Randy and his brother Gary released two albums in 1969 and 1970, and then formed the progressive country rock band the Earl Scruggs Revue with their father. “I Could Sure Use the Feeling” was a top 30 hit for the group in 1979.

Roseanne Cash paid tribute on Twitter, "So incredibly sad to hear of the death of my old friend Randy Scruggs. He was a brilliant musician and a sweet soul, and my first serious crush. My heart aches today."

Singer Lisa Loeb on Twitter, "Tonight I heard that Randy Scruggs had passed last night. I’m so sad. He was a friend and a collaborator who I loved working with. We had some unfinished songs. I’ll miss him."

Travis Tritt, "I’m shocked and saddened by the death of my friend, Randy Scruggs. A tremendous musician and producer who I deeply admired. Gone far too soon! Prayers and condolences to all the Scruggs family during this difficult time."

He is survived by his wife Sandy, his daughter, Lindsey, and his brother, Gary.

We invite you to share condolences for Randy Scruggs in his Guest Book.