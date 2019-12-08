Rene Auberjonois (1940-2019), costar of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Benson"

The TV actor also costarred in movies like "The Little Mermaid" and "M*A*S*H"

Rene Auberjonois was an actor who costarred in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as Odo, the popular ‘80s sitcom “Benson” as Clayton, the original “M*A*S*H” movie as Father Mulcahy, and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” as the French chef.

Died: Sunday, December 8, 2019. (Who else died on December 8?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 79.

What they said about him: "This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend." —George Takei, Star Trek's Captain Sulu

"It is with great heartache and loss I share with you the passing of dear,dear Rene Auberjonois. His last message to me was entitled "Don't forget..." I know that I, Kitty, and all that knew him will never forget.The world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him" —Armin Shimerman, Star Trek's Quark

