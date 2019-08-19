Richard Williams (1933 - 2019), “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” animator

Won a Best Visual Effects Oscar for his work on the film

Richard Williams was the pioneering animation director on the 1988 movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” The feature film was one of the first to effortlessly blend live actors with animated characters. Williams won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects on the film, and also a Special Achievement Academy Award. Williams created many title sequences for movies including two of Peter Seller’s “Pink Panther” films.

Died: Friday, August 16, 2019. (Who else died on August 16?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 86.

What they said about him: “Sad to hear about Richard Williams passing but so grateful for everything he did and taught. His guidebook was essential in my animation education. He will be missed!” – Dana Terrace

“So sorry to hear of the passing of Richard Williams. He was one of the best and inspired so many.” – Animation film director Aaron Blaise

Full obituary: New York Times

