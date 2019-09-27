Robert Garrison (2019), “Karate Kid” actor

Played Tommy, a rival of Daniel, in the original 1984 movie

Robert Garrison was an actor best known for playing Tommy in the 1984 classic movie “The Karate Kid.” His character Tommy was a member of Johnny’s Cobra Kai gang, who are rivals of Ralph Macchio’s character, Daniel. Tommy loses a fight to Daniel during the karate championship tournament. Garrison reprised the role of Tommy in “The Karate Kid II” and on this year’s season of the YouTube series, “Cobra Kai.” He also had a role in “Iron Eagle” and guest starred on a number of television series.

Died: Friday, September 27, 2019 (Who else died on September 27?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 59, no cause of death was given, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

What they said about him: "It is a huge loss to the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai family." "He was a great guy and a great actor." - His representative Rick Henriques

"I'm heartened to know how much Rob enjoyed and cherished his time working on Cobra Kai. We were looking forward to seeing his smiling face again this season, as we had plans for Tommy to ride again. But he'll remain in our thoughts every day as we strive to make him proud. #RIP.” - “Cobra Kai” producer Jon Hurwitz

