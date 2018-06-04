Robert Mandan (1932 – 2018), starred on “Soap”

He played philandering husband Chester Tate

Robert Mandan, who starred as Chester Tate on the television series “Soap,” has died at the age of 86, according to multiple news sources.

Mandan’s friend, screenwriter Gary Goldstein, told the Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on April 29.

Mandan’s role as the womanizing Chester Tate on the pioneering satire “Soap” was his best known.

“Soap” aired on ABC from 1978 until 1981, the show was critically acclaimed.

Mandan acted in actual soap operas in the beginning of his career. He starred on “Search for Tomorrow” and “Edge of Night.”

The character actor made appearances on numerous television series including “Three’s Company,” “All in the Family,” and “The Golden Girls.”

One of his last appearances was in the soap “General Hospital” in 2006.

Goldstein told the Hollywood Reporter that Mandan did a lot of local theater later in his career.

He is survived by his wife Sherry.

