Robin Leach (1941 – 2018), “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” host

Robin Leach (1941 – 2018) was a journalist who became famous as host of the syndicated TV series “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” from 1984 – 1995. The show featured interviews with international celebrities with a particular focus on their homes and luxurious lifestyles. Leach’s British accent and distinctive cadence became shorthand for ostentatious wealth in the popular culture. He signed off each episode with his signature catchphrase, “champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

Died: August 24, 2018 (Who else died on August 24?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 76. He had been hospitalized following a stroke suffered in November.

Career beyond “Lifestyles…”: During his journalism career he worked for the Daily Mail, New York Daily News, Ladies’ Home Journal, People, and CNN. After the end of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” he moved to Las Vegas and spent two decades writing about celebrities and dining for the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Notable quote: “The cartoon character, that’s not who Robin Leach is. And when I wake up in the morning, I wink at myself because I like me—I know who I am. And when it’s time to send the cartoon character off, I just send him on his way.” —Robin Leach in a 1990 New York Times interview

What people said about him: “So sad to hear about my long time friend Robin Leach’s passing. He was an amazing person. He’s going to be missed by me and thousands more worldwide. RIP Brother” —Vince Neil, musician on Twitter

