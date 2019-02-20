Sean Milliken (2019), “My 600-lb Life” star

Starred on the TLC reality series in 2016

Sean Milliken was a star on the TLC reality television show “My 600-lb Life.” He appeared on the show during 2016 and again in 2018 for a “Where are They Now?” update. The show follows people that are at least 600 pounds, documenting their effort to become healthier and lose weight, under the supervision of Houston surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan. During his time on the show in 2016, Milliken lost around 400 pounds.

Died: Sunday, February 17, 2019. (Who else died on February 17?)

Details of death: Died from infection complications at the age of 29.

On his tough emotional time after his mother died: Milliken appeared on the series update in 2018 after having lost his mother and was having a difficult time. "A couple of months ago my mom went to the hospital because she wasn’t feeling well, and she just kept getting worse," Milliken said during the episode. "They said she had renal failure, and she didn’t make it. She passed away a couple weeks ago and I’m devastated, and I don’t know what to do now because my mom was everything to me."

Statement from TLC: "TLC is saddened to share that Sean Milliken has passed away." TLC expresses its deepest sympathies to Sean’s friends and family at this difficult time."

