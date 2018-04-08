Susan Anspach (1942 – 2018), actress starred in “Five Easy Pieces.”

She had feature roles in “Play It Again, Sam" and “Blume in Love.”

Susan Anspach, actress who starred in the 1970’s films “Five Easy Pieces” and “Play It Again, Sam,” died April 2, 2018, at the age of 75, according to multiple news sources.

Her son, Caleb Goddard, told the New York Times, that she died from coronary failure.

The native of New York City made her movie debut in 1970 in the Hal Ashby film, “The Landlord.”

She then starred in the acclaimed 1970 Bob Rafelson movie “Five Easy Pieces,” opposite Jack Nicholson. She plays a pianist who gets involved with Nicholson’s character even though she is engaged to his brother. The movie was symbolic of the counter culture movement at the time.

She starred as Woody Allen’s wife in his 1972 comedy, “Play It Again, Sam” and in 1973, she was featured in Paul Mazursky’s “Blume in Love.”

Anspach starred in the original off-Broadway run of the musical “Hair,” playing the hippie Shelia. She was not part of the Broadway production.

She was a drama major at Catholic University and started her career in off-Broadway plays in New York City.

Anspach made other notable film appearances in “The Big Fix,” “Running,” and 2009’s “Wild About Harry.” On television, she played Dabney Coleman's ex-wife on the ABC comedy “The Slap Maxwell Story.”

Anspach was married to actor Mark Goddard from 1970 – 1978. Goddard is known for playing Don West on the TV series “Lost in Space.” She was married to musician Sherwood Ball from 1982-88.

Her survivors also include a daughter, Catherine.

