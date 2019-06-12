Sylvia Miles (1924 - 2019), eccentric scene stealing actress

Had a memorable role in the classic movie “Midnight Cowboy”

Sylvia Miles was an actress known for her small but memorable roles in 1969’s “Midnight Cowboy” and 1975’s “Farewell, My Lovely.” She was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for both movies. In “Midnight Cowboy,” she played an aging prostitute with a poodle who meets up with Jon Voight’s character. Miles starred in Andy Warhol’s “Heat” and played off beat characters in “Crossing Delancey” and in an episode of “Sex and the City.” She was Dolores the Realtor in “Wall Street” and the 2010 sequel. Off screen, Miles was known for her love of the New York City nightlife and was a favorite of the paparazzi.

Died: Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Who else died on June 12?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 94.

On rehearsing with Jon Voight: "We rehearsed our scene alone for 10 days." "Jon would come to my apartment on Central Park South dressed in cowboy hat, jeans and boots. My neighbors thought I had this cowboy toyboy. If only.” – In a 2006 interview with The Scotsman.

What they said about her: “Sylvia Miles is something special, a persona. “She looks great even when she looks beat, and because she’s a good actress she automatically works 10 times as hard as everyone else to enliven the movie.” – Vincent Canby of the New York Times in his review of the movie “Heat”

Full obituary: New York Times

