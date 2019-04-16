Georgia Engel (1948–2019), “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” actress

She played Georgette Franklin Baxter on the iconic sitcom.

Georgia Engel was an actress best-known for playing Georgette Franklin Baxter on the ground-breaking sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She was nominated twice for Emmys for her portrayal of Mary’s sweetly simple friend Georgette, who married the pompous anchorman Ted Baxter, played by Ted Knight. She had a lengthy career playing comic characters on television and in theater. Other notable roles included Pat MacDougall on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” for which she was nominated for another three Emmy awards. Her last recurring role was alongside fellow “Mary Tyler Moore Show” alum Betty White in “Hot in Cleveland.”

Died: Friday, April 12, 2019 (Who else died on April 12?)

Details of death: Died in Princeton, New Jersey at the age of 70.

The voice of an angel: Her high-pitched, soft voice was sugar sweet. A writer once said it “sounds like an angel has just sniffed some helium.” According to friends it complimented her real-life personality. During a TV Land interview, Betty White said, “What you see is what you get. That’s not a character voice—that’s our girl!”

What people said about her: “She could get a laugh on literally every line you gave her. I’ve never seen anything like it.” —Philip Rosenthal, creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond”

