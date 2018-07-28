Born July 28

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was one of the most beloved first ladies in U.S. history as well as one of the most admired figures of the 20th century. Known to many simply as Jackie O in her later years, she was legendarily stylish, ushering in a new look for the 1960s as she joined her husband, President John F. Kennedy, in the White House. She was known for her efforts to preserve historic architecture. Later in life, she took on a career as a book editor. We remember Kennedy Onassis' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including actress Eileen Brennan.

1969: Alexis Arquette (born Robert Arquette), U.S. a transgender actress who appeared in "The Wedding Singer," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1954: Hugo Chavez, Venezuelan politician who served as president of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, is born in Sabaneta, Venezuela.

1949: Steve Peregrin Took, English musician who was a member of Tyrannosaurus Rex with Marc Bolan before the band became T. Rex, is born in London, England.

1949: Peter Doyle, Australian singer with the New Seekers, who had hits including "I'd Like To Teach the World To Sing," is born in Melbourne, Australia.

1943: Richard Wright, English keyboardist and singer with Pink Floyd, is born in Hatch End, England.

Wright formed Pink Floyd in 1965 with drummer Nick Mason, bassist Roger Waters, and Syd Barrett on vocals. In those early days, "Wright was seen as second only to Barrett as the musical force in the group," according to the British newspaper The Telegraph. Rolling Stone magazine noted that "Wright's organ work (was) one of the trademarks of the band's 1967 debut album, "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn." By 1968, the troubled Barrett was out of the band, and David Gilmour was in. Wright could have stepped into the spotlight. He didn't. Read more

1943: Mike Bloomfield, U.S. guitarist who was a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and the Electric Flag, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1932: Natalie Babbitt, U.S. author known best for her novel "Tuck Everlasting," is born in Dayton, Ohio.

1929: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, U.S. first lady who was the wife of President John F. Kennedy, is born in Southampton, New York.

More than two decades after her death, we look back on the life of first lady, fashion icon, editor, arts patron, historic preservationist, wife, and mother known the world over as Jackie. Browse our Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis photo gallery and click any photo for more info. Read more

1907: Earl Tupper, U.S. businessman who invented the food-storage containers known as Tupperware, is born in Berlin, New Hampshire.

1901: Rudy Vallée, U.S. singer who was one of the first crooners and teen idols, is born in Island Pond, Vermont.

1896: Barbara La Marr, U.S. film actress who was a star of the silent era, is born in Yakima, Washington.

1887: Marcel Duchamp, French artist whose well-known works include "Nude Descending a Staircase, No. 2," is born in Blainville-Crevon, France.

1866: Beatrix Potter, English author and illustrator known best for children's books including "The Tale of Peter Rabbit," is born in London, England.

It's been over 120 years since Beatrix Potter wrote one of the great children's stories of all time, "The Tale of Peter Rabbit." Yet her sweet story of bunny adventures barely seems dated, and her charming illustrations are still beloved by children today. Just as enduring are the lessons learned by generations of children as they read about naughty Peter and his better-behaved sisters, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail. The best children's books entertain as they teach, and Potter's stories did both with ease. Read more

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including actress Eileen Brennan.