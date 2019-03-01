Katherine Helmond (1929 - 2019), starred on "Soap" and "Who's the Boss?"

Emmy-nominated actress also appeared in movies including "Brazil"

Katherine Helmond was the Emmy-nominated actress best known for television roles including Jessica Tate on "Soap" and Mona Robinson on "Who's the Boss?" She also had notable film roles, particularly in "Brazil," in which she played the plastic surgery-obsessed Ida Lowry. She appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's last film, "Family Plot," as well as in "Overboard" (1987), "Time Bandits," and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." She had recurring television roles on "Coach" and "Everybody Loves Raymond." Most recently, she provided the voice of Lizzie in "Cars" and its two sequels, and she appeared on television on "True Blood" and "Harry's Law."

Died: February 23, 2019 (Who else died on February 23?)

Details of death: Died at home in Los Angeles of complications of Alzheimer's disease at the age of 89.

Stage roles: Though many knew Helmond best for her television and movie career, theatergoers often also saw her on Broadway, where she was nominated in 1973 for a Tony Award for her performance in Eugene O'Neil's "The Great God Brown." Her acting debut in the 1950s was onstage in "As You Like It," and she had other notable Broadway roles in "Private Lives" and "Don Juan." In later years, she performed off Broadway in plays including "The Vagina Monologues" and "Steel Magnolias."

Helmond on her love for her craft: “I felt I blossomed as a person when I got a chance to act. Through all the many years now, I've never fallen out of love. It's been like an incredible marriage that really worked. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

What people said about her: “My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were!” —Alyssa Milano, "Who's the Boss" costar

“Katherine Helmond was such a class act and incredibly down to earth. She was terrific as my mother on #EverybodyLovesRaymond and I looked up to her as a role model.” —Patricia Heaton, star of "Everybody Loves Raymond"

