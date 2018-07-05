Born July 5

You may know Warren Oates from such cult classic movies as "Two-Lane Blacktop" and "Race With the Devil" or from his work with Sam Peckinpah, which produced films including "The Wild Bunch" and "Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia." He guest-starred on TV shows, especially Westerns: "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train," "The Big Valley," and many more. And not long before his death, he gained more fame with a high-profile role as Sergeant Hulka in "Stripes." Since his 1982 death, Oates has risen to cult figure status, with fans including filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Richard Linklater. We remember Oates' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1945: Michael Blake, U.S. author known best for his novel and screenplay "Dances With Wolves," is born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Blake, who wrote several novels, is known best for "Dances With Wolves," which he wrote while broke at the urging of his longtime friend, the actor Kevin Costner. The novel was fairly unsuccessful, but it became a film after Costner asked Blake to adapt it into a movie. The book went on to sell 3.5 million copies after the success of the movie. Read more

1928: Warren Oates, U.S. actor known for roles in movies including "Two-Lane Blacktop," "The Wild Bunch," and "Stripes," is born in Depoy, Kentucky.

1913: Smiley Lewis, U.S. rhythm and blues musician who recorded the original version of "I Hear You Knocking," is born in DeQuincy, Louisiana.

1904: Milburn Stone, U.S. actor who played Doc on the TV series "Gunsmoke," is born in Burrton, Kansas.

1902: Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., U.S. politician who represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate and was the Republican nominee for vice president in the 1960 election, is born in Nahant, Massachusetts.

1889: Jean Cocteau, French writer and filmmaker known best for his 1929 novel, "Les Enfants Terribles," is born in Maisons-Laffitte, France.

1810: P.T. Barnum, U.S. showman and businessman who founded the Barnum & Bailey Circus, is born in Bethel, Connecticut.

Barnum's career as a showman started with a hoax in 1835 when the former grocer brought an African-American slave to Manhattan and put her on display as "absolutely the most astonishing and interesting curiosity in this world!" How so? Barnum claimed the woman, Joice Heth, was actually the 161-year-old nursemaid of none other than President George Washington. Despite being blind and half-paralyzed, the woman sang hymns and told amusing stories about "little George." To prove Heth was the real deal, when she died in 1836 Barnum sold tickets to her autopsy. More than 1,500 people showed up. The surgeon informed them she was probably not much over 80. Read more

1586: Thomas Hooker, English-American settler who founded the colony of Connecticut, is born in Marefield or Birstall, England.

