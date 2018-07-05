Died July 5

Ted Williams, aka the Kid, the Splendid Splinter, and the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived, among other nicknames, won dozens of awards for his prolific hitting and excellent overall baseball skills. He would never win a World Series, however, making it to the series just once, in 1946 with the Boston Red Sox, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in game seven. However, Williams' natural abilities on the diamond cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats of the sport, and his on-base percentage, .482, is still the all-time highest. We remember Williams' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2014: Rosemary Murphy, U.S. actress who starred on screen and onstage, dies at 89.

She portrayed Miss Maudie Atkinson in "To Kill a Mockingbird" and won an Emmy for her work on the television movie "Eleanor and Franklin." She earned three Tony nominations for "Period of Adjustment," "Any Wednesday," and "A Delicate Balance." Read more

2007: Kerwin Mathews, U.S. actor known best for playing the title role in "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad," dies at 81.

2006: Amzie Strickland, U.S. character actress who appeared in hundreds of movies and on television series, including "Gunsmoke," "The Andy Griffith Show," and "I Love Lucy," dies of Alzheimer's disease at 87.

2005: Shirley Goodman, U.S. singer well-known for her hit disco song in 1974, "Shame, Shame, Shame," dies at 69.

2004: Rodger Ward, U.S. race car driver who won the Indianapolis 500 twice, in 1959 and 1962, dies at 83.

2002: Ted Williams, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder who played his entire career for the Boston Red Sox and was one of the greatest hitters in baseball history with a career batting average of .344 and over 520 home runs, dies of cardiac arrest at 83.

A two-time MVP who twice won baseball's Triple Crown, Williams hit .344 lifetime with 521 home runs – despite twice interrupting his career to serve as a Marine Corps pilot in World War II and the Korean War. He had 145 RBIs as a Red Sox rookie in 1939 and closed out his career – fittingly – by hitting a home run at Fenway Park in his final major league at-bat in 1960, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Williams' greatest achievement came in 1941 when he batted .406, getting six hits in a doubleheader on the final day of the season, the obituary said. Read more

2002: Katy Jurado, Mexican actress who enjoyed a successful Hollywood career appearing mostly in Westerns, including "High Noon" with Gary Cooper, dies of kidney failure and lung disease at 78.

2001: Ernie K-Doe, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who had a No. 1 hit song, "Mother-in-Law," in 1961, dies at 65.

After his musical success in the 1960s, Ernie K-Doe moved on to new frontiers – working as a radio disc jockey and becoming a favorite eccentric of the New Orleans community. He wore a cape and crown around town, putting on ever more elaborate shows (like the time when he sang "Mother-in-Law" seven times in a row in front of the Aquarium of the Americas shark tank). He became a local legend for his costumes, catchphrases, and energetic dancing, and his talent and antics won him a place in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Read more

1998: Sid Luckman, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback for the Chicago Bears who led them to four NFL championships, dies at 81.

1983: Harry James, U.S. jazz trumpeter and actor who led his own popular big band that at times included Frank Sinatra and Buddy Rich, dies at 67.

1979: Judson Laire, U.S. actor known best for his starring role as Papa Lars Hansen on the popular 1950s television series "Mama," dies at 76.

1969: Leo McCarey, U.S. director, screenwriter, and producer who won three Academy awards, whose movies included "Duck Soup" and "Going My Way," dies of emphysema at 70.

1948: Carole Landis, U.S. actress who was popular in the 1940s, appearing in "Moon Over Miami' and "Topper Returns," dies by suicide at 29.

