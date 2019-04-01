Tania Mallet (1941 - 2019), Bond girl in “Goldfinger”

She was a successful model before and after “Goldfinger”

Tania Mallet was a successful model whose one major movie role was in the James Bond movie, “Goldfinger.” She played Tilly Masterson in the 1964 film opposite Sean Connery as James Bond. In the movie, her character is looking for revenge against Goldfinger for killing her sister. Mallet went back to modeling after filming “Goldfinger.” She was a cousin of actress Helen Mirren.

Died: Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Who else died on March 31?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 77.

Why she left acting after “Goldfinger”: "Filming had been an interesting experience but I was always more comfortable in a small studio with just the photographer and his assistant. Besides which, the restrictions placed on me for the duration of the filming grated, were dreadful and I could not anticipate living my life like that. For instance, being forbidden to ride in case I had an accident, not being allowed to go abroad etc." – According to the Hollywood Reporter

What they said about her: "We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time." – The official James Bond Twitter account

