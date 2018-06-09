Eunice Gayson (1928 – 2018), the first “Bond” girl

Played Sylvia Trench in the first two Bond movies

Eunice Gayson, British actress who was the first “Bond” girl, has died at the age of 90, according to multiple news sources.

Gayson played Sylvia Trench in “Dr. No” and “From Russia with Love.”

Get weekly celebrity death news delivered to your inbox.

Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the Bond series, said in a statement:

"We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl', who played Sylvia Trench in Dr No and From Russia With Love, has passed away.”

Gayson had part in the creation of one of the most famous greetings in movie history.

As Sylvia Trench in “Dr. No,” she meets Bond at a casino. She suggests raising the stakes at the table and this famous exchange occurs.

Bond replies: "I admire your courage, Miss, er... ?" "Trench, Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck, Mr... ?"

"Bond, James Bond."

Gayson starred in the 1958 Hammer horror movie “The Revenge of Frankenstein.” After Bond, she appeared on the TV series “The Saint” and “The Avengers.”

We invite you to share condolences for Eunice Grayson in her Guest Book.