Ted Lindsay (1925 - 2019), Detroit Red Wings legend

Hall of Famer was known for his tough play

Ted Lindsay was a Detroit Red Wings legend nicknamed “Terrible Ted” for his toughness and grit on the ice. He played left wing on the Red Wings famed “Production Line” with center Sid Abel and right wing Gordie Howe. He helped lead the Wings to four Stanley Cup victories, finishing his career with 379 goals and 472 assists, and was selected as one of the NHL’s top 100 players of all time by the league in 2017. Off the ice, he was a major philanthropist, starting the Ted Lindsay Foundation which has raised millions of dollars for Autism research.

Died: Monday, March 04, 2019 (Who else died on March 4?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 93 at his home in Oakland, Michigan, according to his family.

NHL Players’ Union Pioneer: Lindsay sued the NHL in 1958 in an anti-trust suit to form a players’ association. Though he lost the suit, the NHL did give some concessions to players and it led to the players’ association being formed in 1967. The association gives out the annual Ted Lindsay Award to the NHL’s most outstanding player.

On his tough play: “I hated everybody I played against, and they hated me.” “That’s the way hockey should be played.” – Lindsay would say often, according to the Detroit Free Press

Started a Stanley Cup tradition: After the Red Wings beat the Rangers in seven games for the 1950 Stanley Cup, Lindsay grabbed the trophy and skated around the ice so fans could see it. He told the Toronto Globe and Mail in 2013, "I recognized who was paying my salary. It wasn't the owners. I saw all the people sitting there so I picked it up and took it to them.”

What they said about him: "One of the game’s fiercest competitors during his 17-season NHL career, he was among its most beloved ambassadors throughout the more than five decades of service to hockey that followed his retirement," – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

“Obviously it’s hard news. He was a legend in the hockey world. Obviously, I was excited to meet him and I’m going to remember for all my life.” – NHL star Alex Ovechkin said to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti

Full obituary: Detroit Free Press

