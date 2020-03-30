Tom Coburn (1948 – 2020), Oklahoma congressman known as “Dr. No”

Coburn served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and two in the Senate

Tom Coburn was a Republican congressman from Oklahoma who served in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2001 and in the Senate from 2005 until his retirement in 2015. He was given the nickname “Dr. No” for his tendency to block bills.

Died: March 28, 2020 (Who else died on March 28?)

Details of death: Died at home in Tulsa, Oklahoma of complications of prostate cancer at the age of 72.

Political career: Coburn was an obstetrician when he first ran for Congress in 1994. He was elected in a close race, his district’s first Republican representative since 1921, and part of the first Republican-controlled House in 40 years. Coburn was one of the most conservative members of Congress and had a dislike of big government that led him to vote against almost every spending bill that crossed his path. He was a fiscally conservative congressman who supported gun rights and opposed abortion, and he worked on issues including protecting infants from AIDS and offering expanded medical care for the elderly. Coburn was in favor of term limits, speaking out against career politicians. After his third term in the House, Coburn didn’t run for reelection, returning instead to his medical practice as well as co-chairing President George W. Bush’s advisory council on H.I.V. and AIDS. When Coburn returned to campaigning in 2004, he won handily and vowed he’d serve no more than two terms. In fact, Coburn retired five years into his second term as he battled cancer and his health declined.

Notable quote: “I believe we have a deficit of moral courage in the United States Congress. We have many learned individuals who know what is right but have not the courage to stand against the moral corruption that is now attempting to undermine our republic.” —from Coburn’s speech announcing his candidacy for Senate

What people said about him: “very, very sad to hear the passing of my dear friend Tom Coburn. He was truly ‘Mr. Smith goes to Washington.’ Very glad his suffering is over and he is now with the Lord. Tom was a great senator, a terrific husband and father, and a dear friend.” —Sen. Lindsey Graham

“Tom Coburn was a good friend and a hero for his strong stand for small government. He was fearless politically and a man of great faith. I called him over the past few months and he was in good spirits. He knew he had fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.” —“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough

“Tom Coburn was an unyielding American Patriot, public servant, and a fighter. He was a man of the highest integrity. Sending prayers to his family in this difficult time.” —Rep. Jim Jordan

“Whether you agreed with him or not, Sen. Coburn did the research to back up his positions. Back when I covered wasteful spending and federal boondoggles, he and his staff were an invaluable resource. I was so grateful to know him.” —Washington Post reporter David Farenthold

