Toronto Van Attack Victims (2018)

At least nine people were killed when a van drove into a crowd on a sidewalk in Toronto, Ontario. Sixteen more were injured, according to the Toronto Star.

A white van left the curb in a busy pedestrian area of Toronto around 1:30 pm, and drove into the crowd. The incident happened at the corner of Yonge and Finch Avenue. The driver of the van is in police custody.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

