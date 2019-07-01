Tyler Skaggs (1991 - 2019), Los Angeles Angels pitcher

The starting pitcher had a record of 7-7 this season

Tyler Skaggs was a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels. The team announced on Monday that Skaggs had passed away earlier in the day, a cause of death was not given. The left-hander had a record of 7-7 during the 2019 season and had just pitched five innings on Saturday against Oakland. The Los Angeles area native was drafted by the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 and then traded back to the Angles in 2013.

Game Postponed: The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers postponed their game scheduled for Monday, July 1st.

We invite you to share condolences for Tyler Skaggs in our Guest Book.

Died: Monday, July 01, 2019. (Who else died on July 1?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 27, no cause of death given.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Statement from the Los Angeles Angels: "It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas." "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this devastating time."

What they said about him: “By far, the nastiest prep arm I have ever faced. My thoughts and prayers go out to Tyler’s family! Gone too soon! RIP.” – Nationals star Bryce Harper

“Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon.” –

Minnesota Twins player Nelson Cruz

Full obituary: Los Angeles Times

Related lives:

Bill Buckner (1949 – 2019), baseball legend

Frank Robinson (1935 – 2019), trailblazing MLB Hall of Famer

25 Best Baseball Players of All Time – Photo Gallery