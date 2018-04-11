Born April 11

Meshach Taylor became one of the beloved sitcom stars of the 1980s and '90s when he played Anthony Bouvier on "Designing Women." It was just one of a number of prominent roles for Taylor, who also was known for the movie "Mannequin" and TV shows "Dave's World" and "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." Notable guest appearances included "M*A*S*H," "The Golden Girls," and "The Incredible Hulk." We remember Taylor's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1961: Doug Hopkins, U.S. guitarist and songwriter who was a founding member of the Gin Blossoms, is born in Seattle, Washington.

1958: Stuart Adamson, Scottish singer and guitarist who was the frontman for Big Country, is born in Manchester, England.

The band formed in 1981 and spent eight months rehearsing in a furniture warehouse before emerging with a triumphant gig in their hometown of Dumferline. After playing an ill-conceived opening slot for Alice Cooper (the band was dropped from the tour after only two gigs), Big Country first charted with 1982's "Harvest Home" and would later reach the U.K. top-10 singles chart with "Fields of Fire." But it was "In a Big Country" that became a worldwide hit, propelling their album "The Crossing" to 1 million sales in the U.K. and gold record status in the U.S., winning them appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and at the Grammys. Read more

1947: Meshach Taylor, U.S. actor known best for playing Anthony Bouvier on "Designing Women," is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

He guest-starred on many series including "Hannah Montana," "The Unit," "Hill Street Blues," "Barney Miller," "Lou Grant," "The Drew Carey Show," and, in an episode that aired in January 2014, "Criminal Minds," which stars Joe Mantegna, with whom Taylor performed early in his career as a fellow member of Chicago's Organic Theater Company. Taylor also had been a member of that city's Goodman Theatre. Read more

1931: Johnny Sheffield, U.S. child actor who played Boy in a number of Tarzan movies, is born in Pasadena, California.

Sheffield beat out more than 300 other youngsters for the role of Boy in the 1939 movie "Tarzan Finds a Son!" He went on to co-star with Johnny Weissmuller in seven more Tarzan films. He later played another jungle boy, Bomba, in a dozen movies but quit the business after the last one in 1955. Read more

1916: Howard Koch, U.S. film and TV director and producer whose movies include "Ghost" and "Airplane!", is born in New York, New York.

1913: Oleg Cassini, French-American fashion designer known for creating the Jackie Look for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is born in Paris, France.

When the Kennedys moved into the White House in 1961, the first lady appointed Cassini as her exclusive couturier, earning him the nickname Secretary of Style. He made an immediate splash with the dress he designed for the inaugural ball. That dress was later named one of the "50 Dresses That Changed the World," and it ushered in an era of breathless admiration – and frequent copying – of Cassini's designs for Kennedy. Read more

1908: Masaru Ibuka, Japanese businessman who co-founded Sony, is born in Nikko City, Japan.

1908: Jane Bolin, U.S. judge who was the first African-American woman to serve as a judge in the U.S., is born in Poughkeepsie, New York.

