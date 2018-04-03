Born April 3

Marlon Brando was one of the most influential actors of his generation, starring in enduring classics like "A Streetcar Named Desire," "The Wild One," and "Apocalypse Now." He picked up Oscars for "The Godfather" and "On the Waterfront," bringing remarkable intensity and realism to his roles. He took home a record-setting paycheck for just 13 days work as Jor-El in "Superman," including a hefty percentage of the film's profits, and during the 1980s largely dropped out of the public eye. Throughout his life, Brando developed a reputation as a prankster as well as a difficult star to work with. Despite that reputation, he was a consistent box office draw for several decades. We remember Brando's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the legendary jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan.

1946: Dee Murray, English bassist who was a part of Elton John's band, is born in Gillingham, England.

1943: Richard Manuel, Canadian musician who was the lead singer and pianist for the Band, is born in Stratford, Ontario.

1941: Philippe Wynne, U.S. singer who was one of two lead singers for the Spinners, is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1942: Billy Joe Royal, U.S. pop and country music singer whose biggest hit was1965's "Down in the Boondocks," is born in Valdosta, Georgia.

1941: Jan Berry, U.S. musician who was one-half of the surf-rock duo Jan and Dean, is born in Los Angeles, California.

The pair managed all of this success while enrolled as full-time college students. Dean Torrence studied at the University of Southern California while Berry was at the University of California at Los Angeles taking music and science courses in preparation for medical school. Despite the demands of their respective classes, Jan and Dean managed to be recording in the studio, performing on television and making public appearances around the country in support of their part-time career as musicians. Read more

1934: Jim Parker, U.S. professional football player with the Baltimore Colts from 1957 to 1967, is born in Macon, Georgia.

1930: Lawton Chiles, U.S. politician who represented Florida in the U.S. Senate from 1971 to 1989 and then became governor of Florida, serving from 1991 to 1998, is born in Lakeland, Florida.

Chiles was an avid outdoorsman – a turkey hunter and fisherman. He was also a shrewd businessman. A 1994 story in the Orlando Sentinel reported that Chiles was an early investor in the Red Lobster restaurants and owned rental properties in Lakeland as well as six houses – ranging from a log cabin on 200 acres of hunting preserve to a townhouse in Tallahassee – for personal use. Chiles is quoted as saying, "You know, Rhea has said that if I enjoyed making money as much as I enjoyed politics I could've owned the Empire State Building." Read more

1930: Helmut Kohl, Chancellor of Germany from 1982 until 1998, is born in Bavaria, Germany.

1929: Fazlur Khan, Bangladeshi-American architect who designed Chicago's Willis Tower, which was the tallest building in the world for many years, is born in Dhaka, British Raj.

1928: Earl Lloyd, U.S. NBA forward who was the first African-American to play in the NBA, is born in Alexandria, Virginia.

"The NBA family has lost one of its patriarchs," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Earl Lloyd, the first African-American to play in an NBA game, was as inspirational as he was understated. He was known as a modest gentleman who played the game with skill, class, and pride. His legacy survives in the league he helped integrate, and the entire NBA family will strive to always honor his memory." Read more

1928: Jennifer Paterson, British chef and television personality who was a star of the cooking show "Two Fat Ladies," is born in London, England.

1928: Kevin Hagen, U.S. actor known best for playing Dr. Hiram Baker in "Little House on the Prairie," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1928: Don Gibson, U.S. country music singer whose hits include "Oh Lonesome Me" and "Blue Blue Day," is born in Shelby, North Carolina.

Gibson's penchant for writing heartbreaking songs of loneliness and loss earned him the nickname the Sad Poet, and listeners loved those tragic tales. His 1958 No. 1 "Oh Lonesome Me" kicked off a rich career with plenty of sad songs that made it to country's Top 10. Just as popular as Gibson's own recordings were the covers of his songs recorded by other great artists. Read more

1926: Gus Grissom, U.S. NASA astronaut who was the second American to fly in space, is born in Mitchell, Indiana.

1924: Marlon Brando, U.S. actor well-known for movies including "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Apocalypse Now," and "The Godfather," is born in Omaha, Nebraska.

The role that made him famous was his because he reached out and grabbed it. As a young man of 23, Brando learned that Tennessee Williams' play "A Streetcar Named Desire" would soon debut on Broadway. Brando drove to Williams' home in Provincetown, Massachusetts, to lobby for the role of Stanley Kowalski. Williams remembered opening the door and knowing immediately that he was looking at Stanley. Read more

1921: Jan Sterling, U.S. actress known for movies including "Ace in the Hole" and "The High and the Mighty," is born in New York, New York.

1918: Mary Anderson, U.S. actress whose notable films included "Gone With the Wind" and "Lifeboat," is born in Birmingham, Alabama.

1904: Iron Eyes Cody, U.S. actor known best for portraying the "crying chief" in the popular "Keep America Beautiful" public service announcement of the 1970s, is born in Kaplan, Louisiana.

Born Espera Oscar de Corti April 3, 1904, in Louisiana to Sicilian immigrants, Cody changed his name when he moved to California as a young man to look for work in the movies. A prolific career followed, with appearances in more than 200 movies, but there's one iconic role for which he's known best –– a TV commercial that inspired many children of the 1970s to stop littering. Cody played a Native American who shed a single poignant tear at the sight of a bag of garbage tossed from a car window. Read more

1898: Henry Luce, U.S. publisher who founded Time, Life, Fortune, and Sports Illustrated magazines, is born in Tengchow, China.

1783: Washington Irving, U.S. author known for his short stories "Rip Van Winkle" and "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," is born in New York, New York.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including legendary jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan.