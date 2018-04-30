Born April 30

Jill Clayburgh possessed some serious acting talent. She won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in "An Unmarried Woman" and received two Oscar nominations and two Emmy nominations during her career. She is also well-known for her role in the movie "Silver Streak," which also starred Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. We remember Clayburgh's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1945: Michael J. Smith, U.S. NASA astronaut who was the pilot of the space shuttle Challenger, is born in Beaufort, North Carolina.

On Jan. 28, 1986, Smith, the Challenger's pilot, was one of seven crew members killed when the space shuttle exploded seconds after liftoff. It was to have been Smith's first mission in space. Read more

1944: Jill Clayburgh, U.S. actress who earned Academy Award nominations for her performances in "An Unmarried Woman" and "Starting Over," is born in New York, New York.

Besides appearing in such movies as "I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can," "Silver Streak," and "Running With Scissors," Clayburgh appeared onstage. Her Broadway credits include Noel Coward's "Design for Living," the original production of Tom Stoppard's "Jumpers," and the Tony Award-winning musicals "Pippin" and "The Rothschilds." Clayburgh also was nominated for an Academy Award for "Starting Over," a comedy about a divorced man, played by Burt Reynolds, who falls in love but can't get over his ex-wife. She appeared on TV shows including "Dirty Sexy Money" and was nominated for two Emmys: for best actress in 1975 for her work on "Hustling" and for her guest turn on "Nip/Tuck" on FX in 2005. Read more

1938: Gary Collins, U.S. actor and television personality who hosted the Miss America pageant in the 1980s, is born in Venice, California.

During the 1980s, Collins hosted the Miss America beauty pageant and the television shows "Hour Magazine" – for which he won a Daytime Emmy in 1983 – and "The Home Show." As an actor, he appeared in numerous movies and was a fixture on television in the 1960s and '70s, playing a variety of guest roles in comedies and dramas including "Perry Mason," "The Love Boat" and "Ironside," among others. He also starred on regular series including "The Wackiest Ship in the Army" and "The Iron Horse" in the 1960s, and "The Sixth Sense" in the 1970s. Read more

1925: Johnny Horton, U.S. country singer known for story songs including "The Battle of New Orleans," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1923: Al Lewis, U.S. actor known best for playing Grandpa Munster on "The Munsters," is born in New York, New York.

Lewis played Grandpa on "The Munsters" alongside Yvonne De Carlo as his daughter, Lily Munster, and Fred Gwynne as his son-in-law, Herman Munster. A combo of mad scientist and Dracula clone, Grandpa Munster tried to help the family out with his weird experiments. Read more

1923: Percy Heath, U.S. jazz bassist who worked with jazz legends including Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, and Thelonious Monk, is born in Wilmington, North Carolina.

1921: Roger L. Easton, U.S. scientist who invented the GPS, is born in Craftsbury, Vermont.

1916: Claude Shannon, U.S. mathematician known as the Father of Information Theory, is born in Petoskey, Michigan.

1908: Eve Arden, U.S. actress known best for her longtime role as the title character in "Our Miss Brooks," is born in Mill Valley, California.

Though her role was smaller in "Grease" and "Grease 2," Arden's Principal McGee got off a few zingers in the tradition of beloved Miss Brooks. And her casting in a plot set in the 1950s was no accident. The students of Rydell High probably would have gone home each afternoon to catch "Our Miss Brooks" on their radios and TV sets … after enduring a talking-to from Principal McGee. Read more

1877: Alice B. Toklas, U.S. writer who was the longtime lover and companion of author Gertrude Stein, is born in San Francisco, California.

