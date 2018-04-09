Born April 9

We remember Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including folk singer Phil Ochs.

1957: Seve Ballesteros, Spanish professional golfer who was a world No. 1 player and won the Masters Tournament twice, is born in Pedreña, Spain.

In a long list of spectacular shots, perhaps the most memorable came from a parking lot next to the 16th fairway at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in the 1979 British Open. Leading by two shots in the final round, he drove his ball into the lot, had a car removed to get his free drop, then fired his second shot to 15 feet and made birdie on his way to his first major. Read more

1935: Avery Schreiber, U.S. actor known best for Frito-Lay ads and for playing Captain Manzini in "My Mother the Car," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1932: Carl Perkins, U.S. singer-songwriter who wrote "Blue Suede Shoes," is born in Tiptonville, Tennessee.

Perkins wrote "Blue Suede Shoes" after seeing a dancer get upset with his partner for scuffing his handsome shoes. The catchy song proved a huge success for Perkins: It went gold, and it hit No. 1 on the country music chart – as well as No. 2 on the pop chart and No. 3 on the R&B chart, a great crossover feat. Just months later, Elvis Presley's version dropped. Though it didn't chart as well – it rose to just No. 20 on the pop chart – it's the one we remember, thanks to Presley's massive fame. Read more

1926: Hugh Hefner, the legendary founder of Playboy Magazine, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

In 1953, a time when states could legally ban contraceptives, when the word "pregnant" was not allowed on "I Love Lucy," Hefner published the first issue of Playboy, featuring naked photos of Marilyn Monroe (taken years earlier) and an editorial promise of "humor, sophistication and spice."

1925: Art Kane, U.S. photographer known for his pictures of musicians, particularly his famous photo of a group of 57 legendary jazz musicians in Harlem, is born in New York, New York.

1921: Frankie Thomas, U.S. actor who starred in "Tom Corbett, Space Cadet," is born in New York, New York.

1905: J. William Fulbright, U.S. politician who represented Arkansas in the U.S. Senate from 1945 to 1974 and created the Fulbright Program that awards grants and scholarships for international study, is born in Sumner, Missouri.

1903: Ward Bond, U.S. actor who played Bert in "It's a Wonderful Life," is born in Benkelman, Nebraska.

1898: Paul Robeson, U.S. actor, singer and activist who famously played Othello on Broadway, is born in Princeton, New Jersey.

1898: Curly Lambeau, U.S. football player and coach who founded the Green Bay Packers, is born in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

