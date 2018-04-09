Died April 9

Phil Ochs was a prolific singer-songwriter in the 1960s and 1970s and an icon within the '60s counterculture movement. His music, inspired by current events and influenced by the likes of Elvis Presley and Pete Seeger, became a mainstay among anti-war protests and other causes on the political left. His music helped to inspire protests and resistance to the war in Vietnam, which ended April 30, 1975. Less than one year later, mental illness and drug addiction overcame Ochs, and he took his own life, halting his promising career. We remember Ochs' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

2016: Will Smith, U.S. NFL defensive end who played nine seasons for the New Orleans Saints, dies at 34.

2015: Ivan Doig, U.S. author known for his books set in his native Montana, dies at 75.

2012: Barry Cahill, U.S. actor known best for his role as Sam Powers on "The Young and the Restless," dies at 90.

2012: Mark Lenzi, U.S. diver who won an Olympic gold medal in diving at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, dies at 43.

Lenzi was wrestling in high school when he was suddenly captivated by Greg Louganis' remarkable Olympics performance in 1984. Lenzi quickly changed sports and dove right into his new passion. In 1989, he swept the Big Ten titles in the 1-meter, 3-meter, and platform competitions, then went on to win the first of his back-to-back 1-meter national championships in '89. He was selected the NCAA's diver of the year in 1989 and 1990. Read more

2011: Sidney Lumet, U.S. director, producer, and screenwriter whose movies include "Dog Day Afternoon" and "Network," dies at 86.

A Philadelphia native, Lumet moved to New York City as a child, and it became the location of choice for more than 30 of his films. Although he freely admitted to a lifelong love affair with the city, he often showed its grittier side. Such dramas as "Prince of the City," "Q&A," "Night Falls on Manhattan" and "Serpico" looked at the hard lives and corruptibility of New York police officers. "Dog Day Afternoon" told the true-life story of two social misfits who set in motion a chain of disastrous events when they tried to rob a New York City bank on an oppressively hot summer afternoon. Read more

2010: Meinhardt Raabe, U.S. actor who portrayed a Munchkin in "The Wizard of Oz" and later became a spokesperson for Oscar Mayer products, dies at 94.

Raabe was a veteran "midget" performer, as little people were then known, when the film was made. He was the official who pronounces the Wicked Witch "really most sincerely dead." In a 1988 Associated Press interview, he said he had no idea the movie would become a classic, because at the time of its release, it was overshadowed by "Gone With the Wind." Read more

2009: Nick Adenhart, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels whose brief career was cut short when he was killed in an auto accident caused by a drunken driver, dies at 22.

Adenhart, of Silver Springs, Maryland, was the Angels' No. 3 starter. He threw six scoreless innings in his fourth major-league start and first of the 2009 season. Oakland won the game 6-4. Read more

2003: Jerry Bittle, U.S. cartoonist who created the newspaper comic strip "Geech," dies at 53.

2002: Pat Flaherty, U.S. professional race car driver who won the 1956 Indianapolis 500, dies at 76.

2001: Willie Stargell, U.S. Hall of Fame baseball player who played his entire career for the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a seven-time All-Star and won two World Series championships, dies at 61.

1997: Helene Hanff, U.S. author known best for her book "84, Charing Cross Road," dies at 80.

1997: Mae Boren Axton, U.S. songwriter who co-wrote the song "Heartbreak Hotel" and was the mother of country music star Hoyt Axton, dies at 82.

1996: Richard Condon, U.S. author known best for his books "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Prizzi's Honor," dies at 81.

1991: Forrest Towns, U.S. athlete who won a gold medal in the hurdles at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, dies at 77.

1988: Dave Prater, U.S. soul singer who was one-half of the popular duo Sam & Dave who had hit songs with "Hold On, I'm Coming" and "Soul Man," dies in an auto accident at 50.

1988: Brook Benton, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who had a hit song with "Rainy Night in Georgia," dies at 56.

1976: Phil Ochs, U.S. folk music singer known for his protest songs in the 1960s and '70s, takes his own life at 35.

Ochs inspired and motivated a restless generation with his folk music. While others labeled him a protest singer, he preferred to call himself a "singing journalist" who wrote "topical songs" (based on stories he read in Newsweek) – not protest songs. Yet songs like "Here's to the State of Mississippi" and "I Ain't Marching Anymore" touched the hearts and minds of young people who were weary of the Vietnam War and eager for the U.S. to embrace civil rights. Read more

1963: Eddie Edwards, U.S. jazz trombonist known best for being a member of the pioneering Original Dixieland Jazz Band, dies at 71.

1959: Frank Lloyd Wright, U.S. architect who is considered one of the greatest architects in history, dies at 91.

New York's Guggenheim Museum, Wright's most famous large-scale building, was completed six months after his death. The Guggenheim's spiral-ribbon shape makes a sharp contrast to the boxy Manhattan buildings that surround it. Wright was delighted with this and said his design would make the nearby Metropolitan Museum of Art "look like a Protestant barn." Read more

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.