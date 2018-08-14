Born August 14

Alice Ghostley spent decades entertaining TV viewers in a variety of roles. She played the bumbling baby sitter Esmeralda on "Bewitched," housekeeper Cousin Alice on "Mayberry R.F.D.", and kooky neighbor Bernice Clifton on "Designing Women." She had notable roles on "Evening Shade," "Hogan's Heroes," "The Golden Girls," and a long list of other TV favorites. On the big screen, Ghostley can be seen in "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Grease." We remember Ghostley's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including actress Lisa Robin Kelly of TV's "That '70s Show."

1953: James Horner, U.S. composer who wrote scores for movies including "Titanic" and "Avatar," is born in Los Angeles, California.

Horner had a singular sound, but it found a home in a vast variety of movies and other media, from 1980s synth-laden action flicks to dramatic Hollywood weepies to foreign-language indies. He even composed the theme song for the "CBS Evening News With Katie Couric." His Oscar wins for "Titanic" came for its score and theme song, "My Heart Will Go On," sung by Celine Dion, which hit No. 1 around the world and become the best-selling single of 1998. The National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America included it among their "Songs of the Century" rankings. Read more

1926: Alice Ghostley, U.S. actress who appeared on TV shows including "Bewitched" and "Designing Women," is born in Eve, Missouri.

In the 1960s, Ghostley received a Tony nomination for various characterizations in the Broadway comedy "The Beauty Part" and eventually won for best featured actress in "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window." From 1969 to 1972, she played the good witch and ditzy housekeeper Esmeralda on TV's "Bewitched." She played Bernice Clifton on "Designing Women" from 1987 to 1993, for which she earned an Emmy nomination in 1992. Read more

1926: Buddy Greco, U.S. best-selling jazz and pop singer and pianist known for his Vegas shows, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1916: Wellington Mara, U.S. businessman who was the longtime co-owner of the New York Giants, is born in Rochester, New York.

1909: Stuff Smith, U.S. jazz violinist known for the song "If You're a Viper," is born in Portsmouth, Ohio.

1881: Francis Ford, U.S. actor who was the brother of director John Ford and appeared in his films, including "Young Mr. Lincoln" and "The Quiet Man," is born in Portland, Maine.

1863: Ernest Thayer, U.S. poet who wrote "Casey at the Bat," is born in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

1851: Doc Holliday, U.S. dentist and deputy U.S. marshal known for his exploits with Wyatt Earp in the Old West, is born in Griffin, Georgia.

