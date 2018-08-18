Born August 18

Patrick Swayze was a classically trained dancer, and he danced his way into lots of hearts in "Dirty Dancing." Even when he was standing still, audiences loved him in movies like "Red Dawn," "Road House," and "Point Break." In 1991, the year after romantic favorite "Ghost" was a box-office smash, People magazine named Swayze its "Sexiest Man Alive." He also had a recording career, scoring a No. 3 hit with "She's Like the Wind." We remember Swayze's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including '60s singer Scott McKenzie.

1952: Patrick Swayze, U.S. actor known for movies including "Ghost" and "Dirty Dancing," is born in Houston, Texas.

Swayze's performance as Johnny Castle alternated tough-guy appeal with swoonworthy tenderness, spiced by some seriously sexy dancing. With it, he won the hearts of a generation of young women. His romantic-lead cachet was further enhanced three years later when he starred in "Ghost." The latter won Swayze a Golden Globe and was a memorable performance, but for those of us who love to see him dance, something was missing. He could turn all the pottery in the world, but it's just not the same as his unmatchable cha-cha. Read more

1944: Paula Danziger, U.S. author of children's and young adult books such as "The Cat Ate My Gymsuit" and the Amber Brown series, is born in Washington, D.C.

1939: Johnny Preston, U.S. pop singer who had a No. 1 hit in 1960 with "Running Bear," is born in Port Arthur, Texas.

1934: Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rican professional baseball player with the Pittsburgh Pirates who was the first Latin American player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is born in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

1934: Vincent Bugliosi, U.S. lawyer and author who prosecuted Charles Manson and wrote the book "Helter Skelter" about the trial, is born in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Bugliosi was one of those assigned to the team of prosecutors while the case was being investigated. When members of the ragtag Manson Family were caught and charged with the crimes months later, a more veteran prosecutor, Aaron Stovitz, was named head of the district attorney's team and Bugliosi was assigned the second chair. But before long, a dispute arose between Stovitz and his boss over a remark he made to the media. He was summarily removed from the case and the intense, ambitious Bugliosi stepped into the role of a lifetime. Read more

1920: Shelley Winters, U.S. actress and singer who won Academy awards for her performances in "The Diary of Anne Frank" and "A Patch of Blue," is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

In 1959's "The Diary of Anne Frank," she was Petronella Van Daan, mother of Peter Van Daan and one of eight real-life Jewish refugees in World War II Holland who hid for more than a year in cramped quarters until they were betrayed and sent to Nazi death camps. The socially conscious Winters donated her Oscar statuette to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. In 1965's "Patch of Blue," she portrayed a hateful, foul-mouthed mother who tries to keep her blind daughter, who is white, apart from the kind black man who has befriended her. Read more

1918: Cisco Houston, U.S. folk singer who was a member of the Almanac Singers and made a number of recordings with Woody Guthrie, is born in Wilmington, Delaware.

1896: Jack Pickford, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer who was the brother of Mary Pickford, is born in Toronto, Ontario.

1834: Marshall Field, U.S. entrepreneur who founded the Marshall Field and Co. chain of department stores, is born in Conway, Massachusetts.

1774: Meriwether Lewis, U.S. explorer and politician known best as the co-leader of the Lewis and Clark expedition across the country, is born in Ivy, Colony of Virginia.

1750: Antonio Salieri, Italian composer of operas including "Armida" and "Falstaff," is born in Legnago, Italy.

