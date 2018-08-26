Born August 26

The Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, MC, also known as Mother Teresa, became a worldwide symbol of peace and humanity in the 20th century. She worked extensively in India with her congregation, Missionaries of Charity, running hospices and care centers for people afflicted with debilitating illnesses, like AIDS, leprosy, and tuberculosis. Her congregation also operated soup kitchens, mobile clinics, orphanages, schools, and a large number of other humanitarian missions. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work, but also drew criticism for her opposition to contraceptives. After her death in 1997, her work continued through the sisters in her order and following a miracle attributed to her intercession, Teresa was beatified in 2003, opening the way for her canonization as a saint in the Roman Catholic faith. We remember Mother Teresa's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1952: Michael Jeter, U.S. actor who won an Emmy Award for his performance as Herman Stiles on "Evening Shade," is born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

1950: Benjamin Hendrickson, U.S. actor who played Hal Munson Jr., the chief of detectives on "As the World Turns," is born in Huntington, New York.

1940: Don LaFontaine, U.S. voice actor known best for the many film trailer voice-overs he recorded, is born in Duluth, Minnesota.

In a rare on-screen appearance in 2006, he parodied himself on a series of national television commercials for a car insurance company where he played himself telling a customer, "In a world where both of our cars were totally under water ..." In an interview, LaFontaine explained the strategy behind the phrase. "We have to very rapidly establish the world we are transporting them to," he said of his listeners. "That's very easily done by saying, 'In a world where ... violence rules.' 'In a world where ... men are slaves and women are the conquerors.' You very rapidly set the scene." Read more

1935: Geraldine Ferraro, U.S. politician who became the first female vice presidential candidate from a major U.S. party when she ran with Walter Mondale in 1984, is born in Newburgh, New York.

An obscure Queens congresswoman, Ferraro catapulted to national prominence at the 1984 Democratic convention when she was chosen by presidential nominee Walter Mondale to join his ticket against incumbents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Delegates in San Francisco erupted in cheers at the first line of her speech accepting the vice-presidential nomination. "My name is Geraldine Ferraro," she declared. "I stand before you to proclaim tonight: America is the land where dreams can come true for all of us." Read more

1921: Ben Bradlee, U.S. journalist who was executive editor of The Washington Post when the newspaper was exposing the Watergate scandal, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bradlee got an early break as a journalist thanks to his friendship with one president, John F. Kennedy, and became famous for his role in toppling another, Richard Nixon, helping guide Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein's coverage of the Watergate scandal. Actor Jason Robards turned Bradlee into a box-office hit with his Oscar-winning portrayal of the editor in the movie "All the President's Men." Bradlee's marriage in 1978 to Post star reporter Sally Quinn (his third) added more glamour to his image. Read more

1910: Mother Teresa, born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, Macedonian nun who founded the Missionaries of Charity and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work with poor and disadvantaged people, is born in Üsküp, Ottoman Empire.

In 1946, Teresa traveled to Darjeeling for a retreat. It was on that journey that she realized what her true calling was: "I heard the call to give up all and follow Christ into the slums to serve him among the poorest of the poor." It took two years of preparation before she was able to begin doing the work she felt compelled to do. She needed to receive permission from the Sisters of Loreto to leave the order – while retaining her vows – as well as permission from the archbishop of Calcutta to live and work among the poor. She also prepared by taking a nursing course. Read more

1909: Jim Davis, U.S. actor known best for playing Jock Ewing on TV's "Dallas," is born in Edgerton, Missouri.

1743: Antoine Lavoisier, French chemist who is considered the father of modern chemistry, is born in Paris, France.

