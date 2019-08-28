Born August 28

Character actress Nancy Kulp was known best for her role on one of the legendary TV sitcoms of the 1960s: She played Miss Jane Hathaway on "The Beverly Hillbillies." She was a part of the show for its full nine-season run, winning an Emmy Award for her performance in 1967. Kulp also appeared in movies including "Sabrina" and "The Parent Trap," and she had notable guest roles on such TV shows as "I Love Lucy," "The Twilight Zone," and "Mister Ed." We remember Kulp's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1986: Tommy Hanson, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels, is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

1984: Michael Galeota, U.S. actor who starred on the Disney Channel show "The Jersey," is born in Smithtown, New York.

1932: Andy Bathgate, Canadian NHL Hall of Fame right winger known best for his time with the New York Rangers, is born in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

1930: Ben Gazzara, U.S. actor whose films include "Anatomy of a Murder" and "Husbands," is born in New York, New York.

In 1955, he originated the role of Brick Pollitt, the disturbed alcoholic son and failed football star in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." He left the show after only seven months to take on an equally challenging role, Johnny Pope, the drug addict in "A Hatful of Rain." It earned him his first of three Tony Award nominations. In 1965, he moved on to TV stardom in "Run for Your Life," a drama about a workaholic lawyer who, diagnosed with a terminal illness, quits his job and embarks on a globe-trotting attempt to squeeze a lifetime of adventures into the one or two years he has left. He was twice nominated for Emmys during the show's three-year run. Read more

1926: Dixie Evans, U.S. burlesque dancer known for her parody of Marilyn Monroe, is born in Long Beach, California.

Evans was a headline act at burlesque houses around the country in the 1940s and '50s, the so-called golden age of burlesque. Her resemblance to Marilyn Monroe prompted one show promoter to dub her the Marilyn Monroe of Burlesque. The name stuck, and Evans incorporated skits about Monroe's life and parodies of Monroe's movies into her act. Even in her 80s, Evans would "drop into Marilyn Monroe at the drop of a hat," said Dustin Wax, executive director of the Burlesque Hall of Fame. Read more

1925: Donald O'Connor, U.S. dancer, singer, and actor known best for starring with Gene Kelly in "Singin' in the Rain," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1921: Nancy Kulp, U.S. actress known best for her role as Miss Hathaway on "The Beverly Hillbillies," is born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

After the show went off the air, she appeared on "The Brian Keith Show" and "Sanford and Son," and in "Morning's at Seven" on Broadway. In the 1980s, she returned to Pennsylvania and ran for Congress. "Hillbillies" colleague Buddy Ebsen recorded a radio commercial for her opponent, saying she was too liberal, and she was defeated. She later moved back to California and settled in Palm Springs. Read more

1917: Jack Kirby, U.S. comic book artist and writer who co-created characters including Captain America, the X-Men, and the Hulk, is born in New York, New York.

1915: Tasha Tudor, U.S. author and illustrator of children's books, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tudor, who quit school after eighth grade, wrote or collaborated on nearly 100 children's books after making her debut with "Pumpkin Moonshine" in 1938. Besides "The Secret Garden," she illustrated "The Night Before Christmas" and wrote books of her own, including "Corgiville Fair." Her home in this southern Vermont town was a replica of a 19th-century New England homestead, replete with antique utensils, tiny windows, and doorways of varying sizes. In later life, she burnished her reputation among fans with her gardening, weaving, and sewing exploits. Read more

1899: Charles Boyer, French actor whose movies include "Gaslight" and "Algiers," is born in Figeac, France.

1774: Elizabeth Ann Seton, U.S. saint who was the first person to be canonized who was a native of the U.S., is born in New York, New York.

