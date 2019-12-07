Born December 7

Eli Wallach was one of the greatest character actors ever to appear on stage and screen, with over 90 film credits including classics such as "The Magnificent Seven", "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," and "The Misfits." We remember Wallach's remarkable life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1969: Patrice O'Neal, U.S. stand-up comedian and actor who appeared on "The Office" and "Arrested Development," is born in New York, New York.

"You couldn't shut Patrice up any more than you could shut off a river. Patrice is the only guy I can imagine trying to meet God as an equal. If I could somehow be looking at him in heaven right now, and watched him meet God, I know I'd be thinking the same thing everybody else would be thinking: 'Uh-oh, God shouldn't have said that. Now he's going to get hammered by Patrice.'" – Colin Quinn, in a speech made during O'Neal's 2011 funeral. Read more

1958: Rick Rude, U.S. professional wrestler whose ring name was "Ravishing Rick Rude" and who was a five-time world champion, is born in St. Peter, Minnesota.

1942: Peter Tomarken, U.S. game show host known best as the host of "Press Your Luck," is born in Olean, New York.

1942: Harry Chapin, U.S. singer-songwriter known for his No. 1 hit song "Cat's in the Cradle," is born in Brooklyn, New York. Chapin, who died in 1981, was a storyteller. He tugged at our heartstrings with his musical tales of ordinary lives – a too-busy dad who raises a too-busy son ("Cat's in the Cradle"), a taxi driver who has a chance meeting with an ex-girlfriend ("Taxi"), a disc jockey who throws himself into his work and loses his family ("W*O*L*D"). Read more

1942: Alex Johnson, U.S. MLB outfielder who won the batting championship in 1970, is born in Helena, Arkansas.

1923: Ted Knight, U.S. actor known best for his roles as Ted Baxter on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Henry Rush on "Too Close for Comfort," and Judge Smails in the movie "Caddyshack," is born in Terryville, Connecticut.

Knight easily could have been typecast as an incompetent buffoon, thanks to his masterful performance in seven seasons of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." But the actor had skills beyond playing convincingly dumb – like his rich and unmistakable voice. It got him gigs, like a season as announcer on Saturday morning TV staple "The Super Friends." Read more

1915: Eli Wallach, U.S. actor with a long career in Hollywood who starred in "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Wallach, who died in June 2014, was beloved for his movie work, including roles in "The Misfits," "The Magnificent Seven," and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," and dozens more. He also won fans with his portrayal of Mr. Freeze on TV's 1960s "Batman" series, as well as other television appearances spanning 60 years, from "The Philco Television Playhouse" in 1949 to "Nurse Jackie" in 2009. Read more

1915: Leigh Brackett, U.S. writer and screenwriter who co-wrote "The Big Sleep" and "The Empire Strikes Back," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1910: Louis Prima, U.S. singer, actor, and trumpeter known for his song medley of "Just a Gigolo" and "I Ain't Got Nobody," is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cue the 1950s: Big bands are out, and finger-snappin' cool is in. Prima found his way to Las Vegas, where gigs at the Sahara and the Desert Inn kept his career swinging. A Vegas nightclub performer does best if he's not just musically talented, but charismatic as well – and Prima had charisma in spades. And he was just plain funny, too. Read more.

1904: Clarence Nash, U.S. voice actor who voiced the iconic Donald Duck along with Daisy Duck, is born in Watonga, Oklahoma.

1863: Richard Sears, U.S. businessman who was a co-founder of Sears, Roebuck and Co., is born in Stewartville, Minnesota.

