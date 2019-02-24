Born February 24

Steve Jobs was a pioneer of the home-computing revolution and one of the best-known and best-loved entrepreneurs of our time. As the co-founder of Apple, he brought computers into our homes and, eventually, into our pockets as he introduced the wildly popular iPhone. Other innovations overseen by Jobs include the iPod, iPad and the iTunes music delivery system. Jobs co-founded Pixar Animation Studios and served on the board of directors of The Walt Disney Co. He is known as one of the great visionaries of the 20th century, helping to continually advance technology. We remember Jobs' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1968: Mitch Hedberg, U.S. comedian known for his surreal style, is born in St. Paul, Minnesota.

1955: Steve Jobs, U.S. inventor and entrepreneur who co-founded Apple Inc., is born in San Francisco, California.

"Steve was fond of saying that he lived every day like it was his last. Because he did, he transformed our lives, redefined entire industries, and achieved one of the rarest feats in human history: He changed the way each of us sees the world." – President Barack Obama Read more

1940: Jimmy Ellis, U.S. boxer who was the world heavyweight champion from 1968 until he lost the title to Joe Frazier in 1970, is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ellis defeated Jerry Quarry to win the WBA crown in 1968. It was at a time when Muhammad Ali had been stripped of his heavyweight title for refusing induction into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ellis defended the title by defeating Floyd Patterson before losing to Frazier. After leaving boxing, Ellis spent years training fighters and later worked for the Louisville parks department. Read more

1940: Pete Duel, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series Alias Smith and Jones, is born in Rochester, New York.

1933: David "Fathead" Newman, U.S. jazz saxophonist who was a member of Ray Charles' band in the 1950s and '60s, is born in Corsicana, Texas.

Newman played and recorded with a wide range of jazz and soul luminaries, such as Herbie Mann, Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville. He also led a successful solo career. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1990 for his work with Art Blakey and Dr. John. Read more

1932: John Vernon, Canadian actor whose notable films included Dirty Harry, The Outlaw Josey Wales and Animal House, is born in Zehner, Saskatchewan.

1930: Barbara Lawrence, U.S. actress whose films included Oklahoma! and Captain From Castile, is born in Carnegie, Oklahoma.

Lawrence's career spanned the late 1940s through the early 1960s. Her movies include The Street With No Name, A Letter to Three Wives and the 1957 sci-fi cult classic Kronos. Her TV work included episodes of Perry Mason and Bonanza. Lawrence later became an author, publicist and real estate agent in Beverly Hills, California. Read more

1921: Abe Vigoda, U.S. character actor known best for his role as Detective Sergeant Phil Fish on the TV sitcom Barney Miller, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Vigoda began acting as a young man and took numerous roles in the early days of his career, but it wasn't until 1972 – two and a half decades after his first professional work in 1947 – that he got his big break. That break was thanks to Francis Ford Coppola, who had a role for Vigoda in his upcoming film, The Godfather. The role was Salvatore Tessio, a Mafia capo who betrays the Corleone family. Read more

1896: Richard Thorpe, U.S. director of movies including Ivanhoe and Jailhouse Rock, is born in Hutchinson, Kansas.

1885: Chester W. Nimitz, U.S. fleet admiral of the U.S. Navy who played a major role in World War II, is born in Fredericksburg, Texas.

1874: Honus Wagner, U.S. Major League Baseball shortstop with the Pittsburgh Pirates who was one of the first five players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, is born in Chartiers, Pennsylvania.

1836: Winslow Homer, U.S. artist known best for his seascapes, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1786: Wilhelm Grimm, German philologist and author who was the younger of the Brothers Grimm, is born in Hanau, Hesse-Kassel.

