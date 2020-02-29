Born February 29

Dinah Shore was a multitalented star. She was the top charting female vocalist of the 1940s with 80 pop hits between 1940 and 1957. She later became a popular TV talk show host with her Dinah! show. She also had a much publicized romance in the 1970s with the much younger Burt Reynolds. We remember Shore's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1972: Pedro Zamora, U.S. star on MTV's The Real World: San Francisco who appeared on the show after being diagnosed with AIDS and whose story with the disease played live on the show, is born in Havana, Cuba.

Pedro Zamora was one of the earliest stars of MTV's smash hit The Real World. It was 1994, in the early days of the reality TV boom, when we were still getting used to the idea of watching strangers go about their lives on national TV. The Real World was full of fun and drama in its first seasons, but when Zamora joined the cast, things truly "got real" – Zamora was HIV positive, the first cast member with a life-threatening illness. Read more

1944: Dennis Farina, U.S. actor and former Chicago police officer known best for his role as Ray "Bones" Barboni in Get Shorty and for starring on television's Law & Order, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

For three decades, Farina was a character actor who displayed remarkable dexterity, charm and, when called for, toughness, making effective use of his craggy face, steel-gray hair, ivory smile and ample mustache, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Farina appeared in films including Get Shorty, Saving Private Ryan, Midnight Run and Out of Sight. Read more

1936: Alex Rocco, U.S. character actor who played Moe Greene in The Godfather, is born Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He appeared in many films including Freebie and the Bean, Cannonball Run II and Dream a Little Dream, which was directed by his son Marc Rocco, who preceded his father in death, in 2009. He also appeared in such popular movies as Get Shorty in 1995 and in That Thing You Do in 1996. Read more

1924: Al Rosen, U.S. Major League Baseball third baseman for the Cleveland Indians nicknamed the Hebrew Hammer, who was a four-time All-Star and World Series champion in 1948, is born in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Rosen played his entire career with Cleveland from 1947 to 1956. Although he was a member of the '48 team, he played only five games that season and got one at-bat in the win over the Boston Braves. In 1953, Rosen batted .336 with 43 homers and 145 RBIs. He nearly won the Triple Crown, but was beaten out in for the batting title by Washington's Mickey Vernon, who hit .337. Rosen was unanimously picked the American League's top player. Read more

1916: Dinah Shore, U.S. singer and TV talk show host who was the top charting female singer in the 1940s and 1950s, is born in Winchester, Tennessee.

Shore made a marvelous career for herself, first as a popular recording artist during the big band era, and later as the hostess of several television variety and talk shows. Her winning charm made it easy for her to interact with her guests and co-stars. Read more

1904: Pepper Martin, U.S. Major League Baseball third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals who was four-time All-Star, is born in Temple, Oklahoma.

1904: Jimmy Dorsey, U.S. big band leader and clarinetist who recorded "Pennies From Heaven" with Bing Crosby, is born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania.

