Died February 29

Davy Jones was one of the top teen idols of the 1960s and '70s, thanks to his role as one of the Monkees. Though the group of actors and musicians was fabricated for their eponymous TV show, nothing was fake about Jones' talent. He shone as lead vocalist on tracks including "I Wanna Be Free" and the smash hit "Daydream Believer," and he followed his stint in the Monkees with a solo recording career as well as further acting appearances. We remember Jones' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including singer and TV host Dinah Shore.

2012: Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor known best as one of the Monkees, dies at 66.

When the concept of the Monkees was born – a manufactured rock band, made just for TV – Jones was in on the early auditions, and was the first band member to be cast. The Monkees received criticism for their genesis, sometimes called the "Pre-Fab Four"… and while it's true that success was handed to them easily by television, each band member was cast because of his talent. As the band and the show grew, they fought for more creative control and began writing their own songs as well. TV made them famous, but it didn't give them talent – that was all their own. Read more

2012: Roland Bautista, U.S. guitartist and session musician who was a member of Earth, Wind & Fire in the early 1970s and returned to the band in the 1980s, dies at 60.

2004: Jerome Lawrence, U.S. screenwriter and playwright best known for writing Inherit the Wind, dies at 88.

2000: Dennis Danell, U.S. guitarist who was the founder of the popular punk band Social Distortion, dies at 38.

1996: Wes Farrell, U.S. songwriter, musician and producer who wrote "Hang on Sloopy" and many hits for The Partridge Family including the theme song, dies at 56.

1988: Sidney Harmon, U.S. screenwriter who wrote the story for the movie "Talk of the Town", dies at 80.

1964: Frank Albertson, U.S. character actor who appeared in "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Psycho", dies at 55.

1960: Melvin Purvis, U.S. FBI agent known for leading manhunts for the criminals Pretty Boy Floyd and John Dillinger, dies at 56.

1908: Pat Garrett, U.S. Old West sheriff best known for killing the outlaw Billy the Kid, dies at 57.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including singer and TV host Dinah Shore.