Born January 28

Jackson Pollock was one of the best-known painters of the 20th century, and perhaps one of the most controversial as well. His "action painting" was seen by some as magnificent, while others questioned the artistic value of a piece of canvas with bits of paint dripped, splashed and thrown onto it. Time magazine famously dubbed him "Jack the Dripper," and Pollock asserted that his method allowed him to "literally be in the painting." Today, his works are worth millions. We remember Pollock's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1941: King Tubby, born Osbourne Ruddock, Jamaican sound engineer who helped create dub music and is considered by many to have developed the concept of the remix, is born in Kingston, Jamaica.

1941: Joel Crothers, U.S. actor who played Miles Cavanaugh on the soap opera The Edge of Night, is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1922: Anna Gordy Gaye, U.S. businesswoman and songwriter who was the sister of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and the first wife of Marvin Gaye, is born in Oconee, Georgia.

1913: Maurice Gosfield, U.S. actor who played Private Duane Doberman on The Phil Silvers Show, is born in New York, New York.

1912: Jackson Pollock, U.S. abstract expressionist painter known for his "drip style," is born in Cody, Wyoming.

1911: Johan van Hulst, Dutch principal who saved the lives of hundreds of children during the Holocaust, is born in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

1873: Colette, born Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, French novelist best known for Gigi, which was adapted into a Broadway musical and film, is born in Yonne, France.

1864: Charles Williams Nash, U.S. businessman who founded Nash Motors, is born in Cortland, Illinois.

1457: Henry VII, English monarch who founded the House of Tudor and was King of England from 1485 until 1509, is born in Pembroke, Wales.

