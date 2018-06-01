Born June 1

She was born Norma Jeane Mortenson but is known better to the world as Marilyn Monroe, an icon of beauty, glamour, talent, and tragedy. She studied at the Actors Studio, won a Golden Globe for "Some Like It Hot," and starred in classics like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "The Seven Year Itch," and "The Misfits" before her tragic death at 36. Her personal life was troubled, with divorces, substance abuse, and a reputation for being professionally difficult and unreliable. But decades after her death, she still captivates audiences, inspiring movies, books, and other works that explore her enduring legacy. We remember Monroe's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1955: Tony Snow, U.S. journalist who was the White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, is born in Berea, Kentucky.

Snow was working for Fox News Channel and Fox News Radio when he replaced Scott McClellan as press secretary in May 2006 during a White House shake-up. Unlike McClellan, who came to define caution and bland delivery from the White House podium, Snow was never shy about playing to the cameras. With a quick-from-the-lip repartee, broadcaster's good looks, and a relentlessly bright outlook — if not always a command of the facts — he became a popular figure around the country to the delight of his White House bosses. Read more

1950: Michael McDowell, U.S. author and screenwriter who wrote the screenplay for "Beetlejuice," is born in Enterprise, Alabama.

1948: Powers Boothe, The Emmy Award-winning actor who excelled in playing evil characters, including his role on the hit TV show "Deadwood," is born in Snyder, Texas.

1939: Cleavon Little, U.S. actor known best for starring as Sheriff Bart in "Blazing Saddles," is born in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Little was hardly a newcomer when he starred in "Blazing Saddles." Before he strapped on his six-shooter, he was a working actor in Hollywood, guest-starring on several series in the late 1960s and early '70s. Little had honed his chops on Broadway, working alongside Dustin Hoffman in the play "Jimmy Shine" and starring in the musical "Purlie," for which he won both the Tony and Drama Desk awards for best actor in a musical. Read more

1935: Reverend Ike, born Frederick J. Eikerenkoetter II, U.S. evangelist famous for his prosperity theology, is born in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Reverend Ike preached the power of what he called "positive self-image psychology" to his 5,000 parishioners at the United Church Science of Living Institute. The church was housed in a former movie theater in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood. In the 1970s, Reverend Ike was one of the first evangelists to reach an audience of millions through television. "This is the do-it-yourself church," he proclaimed. "The only savior in this philosophy is God in you." Read more

1926: Marilyn Monroe, U.S. actress who is a legend of the silver screen, having starred in classics including "Some Like It Hot" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," is born in Los Angeles, California.

Is Monroe still hot because today's teens are devouring movies that were made more than half a century ago? Or is it more because of the wealth of stunning photographs of Monroe that still circulate on social media and in the news? Even in an era when paparazzi didn't follow stars around to document their every move, Monroe was endlessly photographed … and publicly she was almost always charming and photogenic. These images of a bygone era's glamour are still irresistible today – both to those who were alive for Monroe's stardom and for younger people who yearn for a time when satin and diamonds were de rigueur. Read more

1926: Andy Griffith, U.S. actor who starred on TV's "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Matlock," is born in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

In 1986, Griffith took on another long-running, iconic role – that of criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock. Other than his career in the law, the main character of "Matlock" didn't have a lot in common with Sheriff Andy Taylor of "The Andy Griffith Show" – the new show had closer ties to other courtroom dramas than to Griffith's previous work. And his new character was also successful – the show ran for nine seasons and was a strong contender Tuesday nights. Read more

1921: Nelson Riddle, U.S. bandleader who worked with stars including Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and Nat King Cole, is born in Oradell, New Jersey.

1908: Julie Campbell Tatham, U.S. author of books for young adults including the "Trixie Belden" and "Ginny Gordon" series, is born in Flushing, New York.

1890: Frank Morgan, U.S. actor known best for playing the title character in "The Wizard of Oz," is born in New York, New York.

1801: Brigham Young, U.S. religious leader who was president of the Church of Latter Day Saints and founded Salt Lake City, Utah, is born in Whitingham, Vermont.

