Born June 12

Anne Frank was one of the best-known teens in history – and not because she sang pop songs or starred in TV sitcoms. The young woman became world famous for her heartbreaking diary chronicling the two years during which she and her family lived in hiding from the Nazis during the Holocaust. In the years after Frank and her family were captured, interred in concentration camps, and killed, her father – the only surviving family member – found and published Anne's writings as "The Diary of a Young Girl." The book has become a best-seller, widely read in many languages. Perhaps most famous is Frank's poignant quote, "In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart." We remember Frank's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1968: Bobby Sheehan, U.S. bassist who was a founding member of Blues Traveler, is born in Summit, New Jersey.

1951: Brad Delp, U.S. singer and guitarist who was the lead singer for Boston, whose hit singles include "More Than a Feeling" and "Don't Look Back," is born in Peabody, Massachusetts.

If you've ever listened to classic rock radio, you've almost certainly heard Boston – a lot. Despite the fact that they only released two albums during the 1970s, they're in the top tier of classic rock bands, and the 16 songs from those albums are in near constant rotation on the many stations that play the giants of '70s rock. At the forefront of it all, with a powerful voice, awesome range, and tendency toward seriously dramatic vocal noodling, was Brad Delp.

1949: John Wetton, bass player and singer with the rock group Asia, is born in Willington, England.

1948: Lyn Collins, U.S. R&B singer who worked with James Brown and had a hit single with "Think (About It)" in 1972, is born in Abilene, Texas.

1930: Jim Nabors, the actor and singer was well known for playing Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show" and on his own sitcom "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," is born in Sylacauga, Alabama.

1929: Anne Frank, German diarist famous for her posthumously published "The Diary of a Young Girl," is born in Frankfurt, Germany.

1928: Vic Damone, the popular crooner was praised by Frank Sinatra for "having the best pipes in the business."

1920: Jim Siedow, U.S. actor known best for his role in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and its first sequel, is born in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

1920: Dave Berg, U.S. cartoonist with Mad magazine, for which he drew the popular "Lighter Side" feature for decades, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1919: Uta Hagen, German-American actress whose performance in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" won a Tony Award, is born in Göttingen, Germany.

1916: Irwin Allen, U.S. film director and producer whose notable movies include "The Poseidon Adventure" and "The Towering Inferno," is born in New York, New York.

1915: Priscilla Lane, U.S. actress who starred in Alfred Hitchcock's "Saboteur," is born in Indianola, Iowa.

1899: Weegee, born Arthur Fellig, Ukrainian-American photographer known for his street photography of New York City, is born in Zolochiv, Ukraine.

