Born June 21

Jane Russell was one of the great stars of Hollywood's golden age, an icon of glamour and beauty. Her notable movies include "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Double Dynamite," and "The French Line." She starred opposite top leading men including Clark Gable, Frank Sinatra, Robert Mitchum, and many more. She had a successful singing career, starred on Broadway, and became a spokeswoman for the Playtex 18-Hour Bra. An adoptive mother of three children, Russell was an adoption advocate and founded the World Adoption International Fund. We remember Russell's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1954: Anne Kirkbride, British actress known best for her starring role on the British soap opera "Coronation Street," is born in Oldham, England.

1954: Robert Pastorelli, U.S. actor known best for playing Eldin Bernecky on TV's "Murphy Brown," is born in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

He was known for roles in "Dances With Wolves," "Sister Act II: Back in the Habit," and "Michael," but perhaps his best-known role was Eldin Bernecky, the ever-present house painter on the hit sitcom "Murphy Brown." Hired for a simple renovation, he stuck around for years, always finding more to do as he shared New Age wisdom and concocted ideas for grand murals throughout Brown's house. Read more

1953: Benazir Bhutto, Pakistani politician who was the prime minister of Pakistan, the first woman elected to lead an Islamic state's government, is born in Karachi, Pakistan.

In 1988, Bhutto was the first woman ever elected to lead a Muslim state. She served twice, from 1988 to 1990, and from 1993 to 1996. She was expelled from office both times by the president of Pakistan for alleged corruption. Bhutto left Pakistan voluntarily in 1999. She returned in October 2007 and, during her homecoming parade, a suicide bomber detonated in the crowd. More than 140 people were killed. Bhutto survived, noting at the time, "We will not be deterred," according to media reports. During a rally a few months later, she shouted, "Bhutto is alive!" Read more

1944: Tony Scott, English film director whose movies include "Top Gun," "Beverly Hills Cop II," and "True Romance," is born in North Shields, England.

The British-born Scott, who lived in Beverly Hills, was producer and director Ridley Scott's younger brother. Distinct visual styles mark both siblings' films — Ridley Scott mastering the creation of entire worlds with such films as "Gladiator," "Blade Runner," "Alien," and "Prometheus," Tony Scott known for hyperkinetic action and editing on such films as the runaway train thriller "Unstoppable," starring regular collaborator Denzel Washington. Read more

1925: Maureen Stapleton, U.S. actress who won an Academy Award for her performance in "Reds," is born in Troy, New York.

Stapleton's TV and film appearances were limited, compared to her incredibly prolific theater career, but she still managed to turn in award-winning performances. She picked up an Emmy for Truman Capote's 1967 television movie "Among the Paths of Eden," and won an Oscar for "Reds" in 1982. It was her fourth nomination, more than 20 years after her first nomination in 1959. Read more

1921: Jane Russell, U.S. actress who starred with Marilyn Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and was a major sex symbol of the 1940s and '50s, is born in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Russell starred as brunette Dorothy Shaw opposite Marilyn Monroe's titular blonde in Howard Hawks' classic "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." The picture was originally to star Betty Grable, but the studio opted for Monroe because she would do the picture for less money. Russell enjoyed working with Monroe, saying the latter was very shy and like a little sister to her. During Russell's standout number "Ain't There Anyone Here for Love," her plunge into the pool was unscripted. Read more

1921: Judy Holliday, U.S. actress who won an Academy Award for her performance in "Born Yesterday," is born in New York, New York.

She made her Broadway debut in 1946 with "Born Yesterday." When Columbia Pictures acquired the film rights for the play, studio chief Harry Cohn was reluctant to cast the unproven 28-year-old and wanted to first test her in a smaller role. "Adam's Rib" proved to be quite the test vehicle: It's now considered one of the classic screwball comedies. Director George Cukor, Spencer Tracy, and Katharine Hepburn all graciously conspired to help Holliday make the best of her role as Doris, with Hepburn leaking to the press reports that the stars feared they'd been upstaged by the newcomer. The gambit worked, and Cohn agreed to let Holliday reprise her Broadway role. Read more

1905: Jean Paul Sartre, French philosopher who is well-known as an existentialist, is born in Paris, France.

1903: Al Hirschfeld, U.S. caricaturist who created famous portraits of celebrities including Dizzy Gillespie, Elvis Presley, and Liza Minnelli, is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

1850: Daniel Carter Beard, U.S. author and illustrator who was a co-founder of the Boy Scouts of America, is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

