Born June 23

June Carter Cash was part of the Carter Family before starting her own musical family with her third husband, Johnny Cash. Carter Cash was a regular at the Grand Ole Opry, together with her mother and sisters, and distinguished herself with a natural charm and comedic talent. In addition to her abilities as a musical performer, Carter Cash was a trained actress and an alumna of the Actors Studio in New York City. She appeared on shows like "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" and "Gunsmoke," as well as the film "The Apostle." In 1968, she married Johnny Cash. The two remained together until June's death in 2003. We remember Carter Cash's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1940: Wilma Rudolph, U.S. runner who was known as the fastest woman in the world in the 1960s and won three gold medals at the 1960 Summer Olympics, is born in Saint Bethlehem, Tennessee.

When Rudolph returned home to Tennessee an Olympic victor, a parade and banquet were held in her honor in her hometown of Clarksville. And it would seem Rudolph carried a bit of the Olympic spirit of unity home with her: At her request, the festivities were fully racially integrated – a first for the segregated town. La Gazzella had made history once again. Read more

1937: Niki Sullivan, U.S. guitarist who was a member of the Crickets, Buddy Holly's backing band, is born in South Gate, California.

1930: Donn F. Eisele, U.S. NASA astronaut who was a member of the Apollo 7 crew in 1968, is born in Columbus, Ohio.

1929: June Carter Cash, U.S. country music singer-songwriter who was a member of the Carter Family and was married to Johnny Cash, is born in Maces Spring, Virginia.

It was a marriage that thrived on June's nurturing: As her stepdaughter, Roseanne Cash, said at June's funeral, "If being a wife were a corporation, June would have been a CEO. It was her most treasured role." But the partnership extended far beyond mutual love and caring. Johnny and June Carter Cash maintained a strong working relationship, too, recording and performing together throughout their marriage. Though both were remarkable solo artists, working together only increased their appeal – and the songs that feature both singers are some of the best of their careers. Read more

1927: Bob Fosse, U.S. dancer, choreographer, and director who won an Academy Award for directing "Cabaret," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

In 1979, two stars of the entertainment world came together – along with a cast of, well, if not thousands, certainly hundreds – to create a spectacle like no other: "All That Jazz," the semi-autobiographical imagining of the life of Broadway legend Bob Fosse. The film starred Roy Scheider of "Jaws" fame and was written and directed by – who else? – Bob Fosse. In the character Joe Gideon, portrayed by Scheider, Fosse created a thinly veiled version of himself: an overworked, oversexed, overindulging dancer, choreographer, and writer. The movie was surreal, often difficult to watch, but no less wonderful for the painful moments. And Scheider, playing against type, was glittery and jittery, earning every bit of his Oscar nomination. Read more

1925: Art Modell, U.S. businessman who owned the Cleveland Browns from 1961 to 1995 and the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2004, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

During his four decades as an NFL owner, Modell helped negotiate the league's lucrative contracts with television networks, served as president of the NFL from 1967 to 1969, and chaired the negotiations for the first collective bargaining agreement with the players in 1968. He also was the driving force behind the 1970 contract between the NFL and ABC to televise games Monday night. Read more

1912: Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist who is considered to be the Father of Artificial Intelligence, is born in London, England.

1910: Milt Hinton, U.S. jazz double bassist who played with notables including Cab Calloway and Dizzy Gillespie, is born in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

1894: Alfred Kinsey, U.S. biologist and sexologist who founded the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University and co-wrote the famous Kinsey Reports on human sexual behavior, is born in Hoboken, New Jersey.

