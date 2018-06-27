Born June 27

Helen Keller is widely considered one of the most remarkable and inspirational people in U.S. history. Blind and deaf since she was a toddler, the fiercely driven girl learned to communicate despite her disabilities, with help from her teacher and companion, Anne Sullivan. Keller grew up to become a prominent speaker and author who advocated for women's suffrage, pacifism, and socialism. Today, she is remembered as a fighter who let no limitation stand in her way. We remember Keller's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1945: Joey Covington, U.S. drummer who was a member of the Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, is born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Covington replaced Spencer Dryden as the Airplane's drummer from 1970-72. Before that, he was with the Airplane offshoot Hot Tuna and played congas on the 1969 Airplane album "Volunteers." Covington co-wrote several Airplane songs, including "Pretty as You Feel" and the 1976 tune "With Your Love." Read more

1942: Danny Schechter, U.S. film producer who created a number of documentaries about Nelson Mandela and was a part of creating the Sun City anti-apartheid benefit, is born in New York, New York.

1936: Lucille Clifton, U.S. poet who was poet laureate of Maryland from 1979 to 1985, is born in Depew, New York.

1930: Tommy Kono, U.S. weightlifter who won two gold medals at the Olympics, is born in Sacramento, California.

1925: Doc Pomus, U.S. singer-songwriter whose compositions include "A Teenager in Love" and "This Magic Moment," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1913: Willie Mosconi, U.S. professional pool player who helped popularize pool and was the technical adviser for the Paul Newman and Jackie Gleason movie "The Hustler," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1913: Elton Britt, U.S. country music singer-songwriter whose hits include "There's a Star-Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere," is born in Marshall, Arkansas.

1907: John McIntire, U.S. actor who starred on TV's "Wagon Train," is born in Spokane, Washington.

1880: Helen Keller, U.S. author and political activist who became the first blind and deaf person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree, is born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

While "The Miracle Worker" made Keller's early life well-known, it was as an adult that she made her greatest contributions. Working on behalf of blind people, Keller made nine globe-circling tours, traveling across five continents and 35 countries during her life. On her 1937 tour of Japan, she gave 97 lectures in 39 cities. Many schools for the blind and deaf were established worldwide as a result of her work. Read more

