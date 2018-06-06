Born June 6

Sam Simon was a man of many talents. He co-created "The Simpsons," but he was also a director, writer, producer, boxing manager, animal rights advocate, and tournament poker player. Simon won nine Emmy awards for his television work. His Sam Simon Foundation lives on today, rescuing dogs and training many of them to be service animals. We remember Simon's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1955: Sam Simon, U.S. producer, director, and writer who co-created "The Simpsons," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1945: David Dukes, U.S. character actor who had notable guest-star roles on "All in the Family," "Three's Company," and Dawson's Creek, is born in San Francisco, California.

1936: Levi Stubbs, U.S. singer who was the lead singer for the Four Tops, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

Though he was the lead singer of the Four Tops, his name isn't as well-known as those of others who have fronted Motown acts, like Smokey Robinson or Diana Ross. The reason is not that Stubbs was uncharismatic or unable to handle fame – it was that he chose not to overshadow his bandmates. Over the years, he declined to take top billing and turned down several offers at a lucrative solo career. The Four Tops began when four friends – Stubbs, Duke Fakir, Obie Benson, and Lawrence Payton – got together to start a singing group. Stubbs wanted them to remain always a group of equals and friends. Read more

1932: Billie Whitelaw, English actress who played Mrs. Baylock in "The Omen," is born in Coventry, England.

Whitelaw was well-known for her roles in a number of films, including "The Omen" and "Hot Fuzz," and for her regular work with Samuel Beckett, who once described her as the "perfect actress." Their association began with her appearance in Beckett's "Play" in 1964. Her work in Beckett's "Not I" inspired the playwright to produce a piece specially for her, "Footfalls." Read more

1923: V.C. Andrews, U.S. author known for novels including "Flowers in the Attic," is born in Portsmouth, Virginia.

When I was in junior high, it was the ultimate in bookish-girl chic to be seen clandestinely carrying around a V.C. Andrews novel. Around our parents and teachers, we read Judy Blume, Madeleine L'Engle, maybe J.D. Salinger if we wanted to seem daring and sophisticated. But when we were among friends, "Flowers in the Attic" came out of our backpacks, and we gleefully recapped the sordid details of the Dollanganger children's imprisonment in an attic at the hands of a money-hungry mother and an evil grandmother. Read more

1907: Bill Dickey, U.S. professional baseball player and manager with the New York Yankees, who was catching instructor to Yogi Berra, is born in Bastrop, Louisiana.

1867: David T. Abercrombie, U.S. businessman who founded Abercrombie & Fitch, is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

1799: Alexander Pushkin, Russian poet and author known best for his play "Boris Godunov," is born in Moscow, Russia.

1755: Nathan Hale, U.S. soldier in the Revolutionary War known best for his last words, "I only regret that I have but one life to give for my country," is born in Coventry, Connecticut.

