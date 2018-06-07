Born June 7

When music superstar Prince died April 21 at 57, it seemed as if the whole world came together to reach out and share their sorrow. The legend combined rock, funk, and soul along with his amazing guitar skills to become one of the most electrifying live performers ever. His album and movie "Purple Rain" will certainly be shared for generations to come. We remember Prince's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including code breaker Alan Turing.

1958: Prince, U.S. multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and music superstar who was one of the top-selling artists of all time, is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Prince won seven Grammy awards as well as a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. Songs including "When Doves Cry," "Raspberry Beret," and "Kiss" soared to popularity and became pop-culture staples, widely known by fans of all genres of music. Read more

1947: Thurman Munson, U.S. professional baseball player with the New York Yankees who was a part of their World Series-winning teams in 1977 and 1978, is born in Akron, Ohio.

1933: Herb Score, U.S. professional baseball player with the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox who went on to become the longtime radio announcer for the Indians, is born in Rosedale, New York.

A hard-throwing left-hander with a big fastball and big heart, Score pitched for the Indians from 1955-59. He was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 1955 after going 16-10. He went 20-9 in 1956 and was twice named to the All-Star team. However, Score's career took a sad and nearly tragic turn May 7, 1957, when Gil McDougald of the New York Yankees lined a ball off Score's right eye, breaking his nose and a number of bones in his face. As Score lay fallen on the field covered in blood, the public address announcer asked the crowd at Municipal Stadium, "If there is a doctor in the stands, will he please report to the playing field." Read more

1917: Dean Martin, U.S. actor and singer who was a member of the Rat Pack and was known for popular songs including "Everybody Loves Somebody" and "You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You," is born in Steubenville, Ohio.

Though he was successful both as a comedian and an actor, it was as a singer that Martin truly made his mark. But the now-legendary singer didn't succeed overnight; it took Martin years to refine his style and hit it big. In his early nightclub days, he copied the styles of other top performers such as Bing Crosby and Perry Como. Eventually, he matured into his own distinctive sound, and his music career really started to move. Today, even more than his work in movies or comedy, he's remembered for his smooth voice and effortless style on classics like "That's Amore," "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," "Baby It's Cold Outside" – and, of course, his signature song, "Everybody Loves Somebody." Read more

1917: Gwendolyn Brooks, U.S. poet who was the first African-American to win a Pulitzer Prize and was the longtime poet laureate of Illinois, is born in Topeka, Kansas.

It's rare that a poet can achieve the fame that Brooks found. Her renown is a testament to her talent – from her first published collection, 1945's "A Street in Bronzeville" (a historically black neighborhood in Chicago rich in culture and arts), she received critical acclaim. By 1950, she had won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, the first given to an African-American poet. She read her poems at the Library of Congress, became poet laureate of Illinois, was awarded the National Medal of Arts, and received countless other honors. Read more

1909: Jessica Tandy, English-American actress who became the oldest actress to win the Academy Award for best actress in 1989 for her performance in "Driving Miss Daisy," is born in London, England.

Rave reviews of her performance in a Los Angeles stage production of Tennessee Williams' "Portrait of a Madonna" brought the playwright himself to see it, and he came away convinced she would be perfect for a play he was working on called "A Streetcar Named Desire." Nearly everyone associated with the 1947 production became legendary – Tennessee Williams, Elia Kazan, Marlon Brando, Karl Malden – and winning a Tony Award for playing Blanche DuBois should have propelled Tandy's career into a whole new orbit. It did in a way – she and husband both became Broadway mainstays thereafter – but she was the only member of the stage production who didn't reprise her role in the hit movie. Instead, she was replaced by Vivien Leigh, who'd win an Oscar for her performance. Read more

1909: Peter W. Rodino, U.S. politician who represented New Jersey in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1949 to 1989 and oversaw President Richard Nixon's impeachment hearings, is born in Newark, New Jersey.

1909: Virginia Apgar, U.S. anesthesiologist who developed the Apgar score, used to assess the health of newborns, is born in Westfield, New Jersey.

1848: Paul Gauguin, French painter known for his postimpressionist works, is born in Paris, France.

1778: Beau Brummel, English fashion designer who introduced and popularized the men's suit and necktie, is born in London, England.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including code breaker Alan Turing.