Born March 11

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia served on the bench from 1986 until his recent death in 2016. He was considered to be the intellectual anchor of the high court's conservative wing. When President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the high court, he became the first Italian-American justice. Scalia enjoyed a close relationship with the liberal-minded Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The two would regularly attend the opera together and take vacations together along with their spouses. We remember Scalia's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1989: Anton Yelchin, U.S. actor best known for his role as Chekov in the new “Star Trek” movies, is born in Leningrad, Russia.

Though Yelchin was just 18 when he filmed his role as the young Starfleet officer in the first of the "Star Trek" reboots, his acting career was already well underway, with early roles in television and independent films before his age was in double digits. His prominent films before "Star Trek" included "Hearts in Atlantis" and "Charlie Bartlett." Read more

1969: Soraya, Colombian-American singer-songwriter who won a Latin Grammy Award in 2004, is born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Her greatest hits were "Solo Por Ti" and "Casi," both released in 2003 on the album "Soraya." She was well-known for integrating cumbia and flamenco music with her own style of pop-rock. Besides her Latin Grammy in 2004, she won a Billboard Latin Music Spirit of Hope award that year. In 2005, she was nominated for a Latin Grammy for female pop vocal album for "El Otro Lado De Mi." Read more

1958: Anissa Jones, U.S. child actress who played Buffy on TV's "Family Affair," is born in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Jones was just 8 when she landed the role of the precocious and adorable Buffy on the new CBS sitcom, a role she would play in 138 episodes over five years. The show was a top-30 hit in the ratings until its final season, inspiring merchandising tie-ins and intense publicity for the young actress. Read more

1952: Douglas Adams, English author known best for his "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series, is born in Cambridge, England.

1945: Dock Ellis, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher who threw a no-hitter in 1970, allegedly under the influence of LSD, is born in Los Angeles, California.

Ellis went 138-119 with a 3.46 ERA from 1968-79, spending most of his career with the Pirates. He went 19-9 in 1971 when Pittsburgh won the World Series, and made his only All-Star appearance that summer — and what a show it was. Ellis was tagged for one of the most memorable home runs in All-Star history, Reggie Jackson's monster shot off the light tower at Tiger Stadium. Read more

1926: Ralph Abernathy, U.S. civil rights leader who was president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, is born in Linden, Alabama.

Abernathy was jailed 44 times, beaten by police, endured bombings and death threats and the confiscation of his property. As both a colleague and a friend to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he traveled with King constantly, riding in buses next to him, sharing the same jail cells and hotel rooms. On April 3, 1968, addressing a crowd at the Masonic Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, King said, "Ralph Abernathy is the best friend I have in the world." After delivering his speech, King returned with Abernathy to Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel, a room they stayed in so often it was unofficially known as the King-Abernathy Suite. Read more

1916: Ezra Jack Keats, U.S. author and illustrator known best for children's books including "The Snowy Day," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1903: Lawrence Welk, U.S. musician and TV personality who hosted "The Lawrence Welk Show" from 1951 to 1982, is born in Strasburg, North Dakota.

1898: Dorothy Gish, U.S. actress who was the sister of actress Lillian Gish, is born in Dayton, Ohio.

1895: Shemp Howard, U.S. comedian and actor who was one of the Three Stooges, is born in Manhattan, New York.

